Weather Warn Day | Tracking Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Thursday Afternoon

Effective: 2022-03-19 19:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Camden; Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Glynn County in southeastern Georgia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 721 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waverly, or 8 miles northeast of Woodbine, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Woodbine, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Waverly, Sea Island, Jekyll Island, Boys Estate and Dover Bluff. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO