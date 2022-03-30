ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Texas teen claims sleepwalking in stabbing of 42-year-old man

By Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 1 day ago

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A murder suspect in Laredo is claiming he was asleep when he stabbed a 42-year-old man multiple times.

On Wednesday, at approximately 1:30 a.m. the Laredo Police Department received a call from a man stating he was involved in a stabbing incident, according to Laredo PD.

Tomas Alejandro Aguilar told officials that he was injured in an attack by an unknown person with a knife.

Authorities responded and found Aguilar with “minor lacerations” at the intersection of Hidalgo and Santa Isabel Avenue.

The 18-year-old was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

During the investigation, officers discovered a man with stab wounds inside a home located at the 2200 block of Iturbide.

The man was later identified as 42-year-old Oscar Oswaldo Bedarte.

Bedarte was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aguilar was released from the hospital and was questioned by Investigators at LPD headquarters.

According to Laredo PD, the suspect gave an initial statement of the events that happened which did not correlate with the findings of the investigation.

Authorities confronted Aguilar with the findings, when Aguilar changed his story of events, admitting to actually knowing the victim. Telling investigators, “he stabbed the victim multiple times as he slept.”

Aguilar has been charged with Murder – Felony 1 without bond and has been taken to the Webb County Jail.

This case remains ongoing.

