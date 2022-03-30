High winds overturn mobile home near Indianola

INDIANOLA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) in Greenwood reported a mobile home in Sunflower County overturned due to high winds on Wednesday, March 30.

According to MHP’s twitter page, the right lane on U.S. 82 in Sunflower County was closed near Indianola due to the damage,

Drivers are urged to use caution in this area.

