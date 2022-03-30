ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, MS

High winds overturn mobile home near Indianola

By Biancca Ball
 1 day ago

INDIANOLA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) in Greenwood reported a mobile home in Sunflower County overturned due to high winds on Wednesday, March 30.

According to MHP’s twitter page, the right lane on U.S. 82 in Sunflower County was closed near Indianola due to the damage,

Thousands without power in Mississippi due to strong winds

Drivers are urged to use caution in this area.

