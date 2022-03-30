Police: East Texas man had body of son who died in 2018 in kitchen

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) — New Boston police officers were called to do a welfare check where they ultimately found a body on Tuesday, around 5:10 p.m. When they arrived to a residence in the 1200 block of South Merrill Street, they made contact with the father of the person and officers asked if he knew why they were there, according to a release.

David McMichael reportedly advised officers that it was because he had a body in his kitchen . He told officers that the body was his son who died in May of 2018, according to officials.

Officers went into the house and found the skeletal remains of a male, police say. McMichael was taken into custody without issue and the Texarkana Crime Scene unit arrived to the incident.

After getting a search warrant, police say the unit entered the residence with NBPD investigators. Once the skeletal remains were examined, officials determined that the body was that of a male who was possibly Jason McMichael.

The body was sent to Dallas for autopsy and further identification.

David McMichael is currently being booked into the Bi-State Jail and charged with abuse of a corpse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.