PONTOON BEACH - Madison County Transit will receive $2.7 million from the federal government to replace buses over the next five years. The funding is part of $409 million for 70 projects in 39 states announced Monday morning by President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration. The grants support modernizing and improving mass transit with new technology and electric buses.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 17 DAYS AGO