Albuquerque, NM

Tiny Home Village approved for additional funding

By Stephanie Chavez, Isaac Cruz
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission has approved new funding for the Tiny Home Village in Albuquerque . The commission approved $500,000 in funding for the village. The money comes from the Behavioral Health Initiative.

The county says there are more than 60 people waiting to get a spot in the Tiny Home Community. They say the money approved by the County Commission will help them provide resources for more people to move in.

The County spent $5-Million to build the 30 Tiny Homes on Texas near Zuni. The goal was to help some of Albuquerque’s homeless population. More than a year after the ribbon cutting, the majority of the homes remain vacant, only four of the 30 are occupied. According to the county, there are more than 60 people on a wait list. We asked, if there’s so many people waiting to live there, why are most of the homes empty?

“When they first opened the tiny home village, 60 people applied,” Charlie Verploegh, the Assistant Director of the Behavioral Health Initative explained. “They stopped bringing them in because they realized they needed to provide more supportive services on site,” Verploegh explained.

The $500-thousand approved by the commission will be used to hire behavioral health and case managers to address mental illness, and substance abuse disorders. Verploegh says they’re also changing the eligibility criteria, of only accepting sober homeless people.

“If you’re in a position where you don’t have hardly any resources, you’re potentially living on the street, it could be really difficult to address a substance use disorder,” said Verploegh.

Now that the funding is in place they say they’ll begin reviewing those applications next month, and filling the homes as soon as they have all the necessary positions filled. Part of the funding will also be used for 24/7 security at the Tiny Home Village.

Comments / 1

That Guy?‍♂️
1d ago

Why? There are more homeless living along the outside of the fence than there are in the empty housing 🤷‍♂️

