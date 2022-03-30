ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

City council to vote on Xenia Towne Square concept design

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
XENIA — The City of Xenia is one step closer to approving a plan to revitalize the “Towne Square.”

The once busy shopping center in the heart of the city still has some restaurants and stores, but a majority of the parking lot is empty, and buildings that once housed popular businesses are empty too.

The rendering of the new design, which includes town homes, restaurants, and shops, was presented to the city council earlier this month.

Several empty buildings would be demolished and at least one street would be built.

Nate Tate just moved to Xenia from Michigan, and he thinks the old shopping center could use a fresh start just like he did.

Tate told News Center 7 what he would like to see at the Xenia Towne Square. “A movie theater or mall or something. Something besides a Walmart and Kroger,” he said.

Xenia Council Members are expected to vote on a measure to endorse the concept plan on April 14th.

If approved, construction at Xenia Towne Square would happen in two phases, with phase one starting as soon as this year.

Community Policy