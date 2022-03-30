ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri bill would make sexual history of sexual assault victims inadmissible in court

kcur.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many sexual assault survivors, the assault itself may only the beginning of the trauma. In some cases, victim's lives and sexual histories have become the subject...

www.kcur.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
The Independent

Arizona’s Republican-controlled legislature approves ban on gender-reassignment surgery for minors

Arizona’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a measure to ban gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old, joining a nationwide wave of legislation targeting LGBT+ young people and their families.The bill passed the state House of Representatives on 24 March after passing the state Senate last month.It now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Doug Ducey, who is expected to sign the bill into law.The legislation – joining a dozen other Arizona bills that would impact transgender young people – has faced widespread condemnation from medical and LGBT+ advocates and physicians, arguing it will interrupt potentially life-saving...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Turnto10.com

Ohio governor defends signing permitless carry law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine insists he’s still on the side of law enforcement, despite signing a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, over their strong objection. The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police had opposed the bill the governor signed earlier this week.
MENTAL HEALTH
newsnet5

Idaho becomes first state to pass Texas-style abortion ban law

Idaho has become the first U.S. state to adopt and pass a copycat of a new Texas law that asks ordinary citizens to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the New York Times reported. The legislation also allows potential family members to sue a doctor who...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#The Missouri Senate#Republican
The Independent

‘Another stain in the history of Florida’: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes state legislature, will be signed into law

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
POLITICS
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban into law

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Wednesday that prevents transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams, joining a dozen other states with similar laws.Flanked by more than a dozen young female athletes, including his 14-year-old daughter Piper, Stitt signed the measure, dubbed the “ Save Women's Sports Act."“This bill, the Save Women's Sports Act, to us in Oklahoma is just common sense," said Stitt, a first-term Republican who is running for reelection. “When it comes to sports and athletics, girls should compete against girls. Boys should compete against boys. And let's be...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy