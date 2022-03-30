ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernal, UT

Utah man wore ‘Joker’ face paint during murder attempt, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kiah Armstrong
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozsd9_0euVU9fA00

VERNAL, Utah ( ABC4 ) — A Utah man is in custody after he reportedly painted his face to resemble “The Joker” from the Batman series before an attempted murder.

On Monday, police responded to reports of a man in Joker face paint trying to break into a home in Vernal, Utah.

Facebook paid GOP firm to run campaign against TikTok: report

Officers say they found the suspect, Jonathan Clark, with a knife outside the home – police say Clark knew the owners. He later said he stole the knife from a local Walmart along with the face paint, police said.

Clark told police he planned to stab one of the residents to death due to a prior argument and that he “would kill anyone that got in his way,” police said.

Clark was arrested and booked into the Uintah County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, intoxication, and criminal trespass.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

‘I’m going to kill us both’: Utah attempted murder-suicide

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – A Woods Cross woman was left in critical condition following what may have been a murder-suicide attempt by her husband.  Police Chief Chad Soffe of the Woods Cross Police Department shared that officers received a report of an accident with suspicious circumstances at 4:00 a.m. on March 20 in the […]
WOODS CROSS, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vernal, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Vernal, UT
State
Utah State
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Face Paint#Gop#Tiktok
BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen attacked by gang after refusing fight

An 18-year-old man was killed by a gang who attacked him from behind after he refused to fight, a court has heard. Jack Woodley was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before a 15-year-old boy stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. A girl with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
Daily Voice

Suspect Charged With Murdering 34-Year-Old Centereach Man, Police Say

Police arrested a suspect in the murder of a Long Island man whose body was found in a wooded area earlier this year. Glenn Seejattan, age 34, of Wheatley Heights, was arrested on Tuesday, March 22, and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Centereach resident Justin Lee, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
CENTEREACH, NY
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man arrested for trying to force woman into trunk of car, punching her in face during violent attempted kidnapping

LOGAN, Utah — Authorities have arrested and charged a man for an attempted kidnapping and assault incident that occurred in central Logan on Tuesday. Carlos Cisneros-Diaz, 34, faces the following charges in 1st District Court: aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; robbery, a second-degree felony; assault with substantial bodily injury, a class-A misdemeanor; and three additional traffic charges. Logan City Police began investigating the incident on Tuesday after receiving reports a...
LOGAN, UT
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy