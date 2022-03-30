Andrew Wiggins optimistic despite recent shooting slump: 'I know eventually they’ll fall'

With the way Andrew Wiggins has played lately, it’s wild to think he was even in the running for an All-Star starter spot earlier this year in Cleveland. Granted, a big social media voting boost from Kpop superstar BamBam helped his cause, but Wiggins has looked rather pedestrian over the past five weeks since playing in basketball’s midseason showcase.

In 14 games since, Wiggins is averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting just 40.3 percent from the floor and 28 percent from 3-point land. Wiggins addressed reporters before Wednesday’s contest against the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns and said he is optimistic that his shooting stroke will return.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m. PT at Chase Center, as Wiggins and the Warriors return home following a brutal five-game road trip.

“Just gotta keep my head, keep pushing forward and stay confident,” Wiggins said. “It’s tough not seeing your shot go in. Even if it feels good or you’re getting open shots. It’s part of it. I’m doing my part. I’m in the gym working hard and I know eventually they’ll fall. They’ll fall at the right time.”

Wiggins elevated his game to a new level this season with his ability to knock down open shots. Combined with an aggressive nose for the rim, he started off the season by averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 41.6 from distance through the end of January.

The 27-year-old has tried to redefine his role with the reintegration of Klay Thompson and often has to be reminded by his teammates to maintain an attacking mindset. Wiggins also discussed how Steph Curry’s absence has also affected him lately.

“Steph not being out there it’s definitely a game-changer,” Wiggins said. “It kinda changes the way that we play a bit. But I wouldn’t say that’s the reason (I’m struggling). I feel like I’m still getting a lot of – not the same shots – but similar shots. Obviously, no one can replace Steph and the attention he causes on the court. But I feel like I’ve still gotten great looks.”

Aside from jumpers and 3-pointers not falling, Wiggins has also had more trouble finishing at the rim. The humble Wiggins said he hasn’t let any outside criticism affect his game.

“They’re gonna love you, they’re gonna hate you, they’re gonna love you again, then they’ll probably hate you again,” Wiggins said. “That’s just how it goes.”

Steph isn't expected to return until the playoffs. During the final six games of the regular season, the Warriors would love to see Wiggins return to form as an offensive threat alongside Jordan Poole and Klay.