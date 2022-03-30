ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Section 9 high school scores for March 30

By Ken McMillan
Baseball

Delaware Valley (Pa.) 8, Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) 6

Delaware Valley (2-0): Keaton Phillips 1B, 2 RBI; C.J. Ross 1B, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Aidan Hyams 2 1Bs, R; Corey May 1B, RBI; Derek Metzger 1B, RBI; Quinn Curabba 2 1Bs, R, RBI; WP James McManus 3 ip, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 K; reliever Ron Jason 3 ip, 2 H, 4 ER, 4 K

Wyoming Seminary: Matthew Spera 2 1Bs, R, RBI; Will Youngman 1B, 2 RBI, also LP 2.2 ip, 4 H, 3 ER, 5 K

Tuesday scores: Section 9 high school scores for March 29

Monday scores: Section 9 high school scores for March 28

Saturday scores: Section 9 high school scores for March 26

College scores: Local college sports scores for March 21-27

Newburgh 15, Port Jervis 6

Newburgh: Jake Lanzer 2 1Bs, 3 RBI; Joe Ponesse 1B, 2 2Bs, 3 R, 2 RBI; Dylan Iorlano 2 2Bs, 2 RBI; WP John Ahearn 2 ip, 2 R, 4 K; reliever Tyler Slaughter 2 ip, 5 K

Port Jervis (0-2): Owen Reilly 2 RBI; Brennan Goin 2 RBI

Webutuck at Onteora, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Saugerties at Averill Park, 4:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Roosevelt at New Paltz, 4 p.m.

Monroe-Woodbury at Clarkstown South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Saugerties 8, Middletown 4

Saugerties goals: Robbie Freer 2; Ryan Olsen 2; Vance Duke; Aiden Lydecker; Landon MacDougall 2

Saugerties assists: David Morris

Middletown goals: Gio Miranda 2; Kenny Campos Ortiz; John Grande

Middletown assists: Campos Ortiz 2

Saves: S - Joey Garcia 8; M - Troy Maurizzio 10

Records: Saugerties 1-0; Middletown 0-1

Rondout Valley 9, Lourdes 7

Rondout Valley goals: Johnny Soi 3

Rondout Valley assists: Soi 4

Lourdes goals: Drew Cornax 3; Alex Chrysler 3

Lourdes assists: Cornax 2

Saves: L - Owen Walker 19

Delaware Valley (Pa.) 17, North Pocono (Pa.) 3

Delaware Valley goals: Xander Kelly 5; Peyton LaRocco 4; Brady Quinn 2; Justin L Kalitsnik 2; Owen Kelly; Paulie Weinrich; Liam Yost; Shawn Santise

Delaware Valley assists: LaRocco 2; X. Kelly 2; O. Kelly 2; Quinn 2; Weinrich; Bryson Mackey

North Pocono goals: Brady Mapes; Pickarski; Soma

Saves: DV - Connor Gaughan 4; Keegan Heath 3; NP - Dickman 11

Records: Delaware Valley 1-0; North Pocono 2

Wallkill 13, Minisink Valley 9

Wallkill goals: Colin McCartney 5; David Goll 3; Richie Martinez 2; Austin Palen 2; Ty Crowley

Wallkill assists: Crowley 2; McCartney 2; Martinez 2; Robert James; Carson Frisbie

Minisink Valley goals: Nick Remund 3; Owen Bosland 2; Sonny Salamone 2; Gavin Fox; Brady Francis

Minisink Valley assists: Remund; Francis; Ben Salamone

Saves: W - Alec Petroccelli-Henry 12; MV - Jackson Chadwick 14

Records: Wallkill 1-0; Minisink Valley 0-1

Valley Central 9, Highland 7

Valley Central goals: Bryson Antel 3; Kevin Aceveda 2; Gavin Starr 2; Bryce DeRonda; Connor Stafford

Valley Central assists: Starr 3; Kai Hew 2; Acevedo; Antel; Jack Sherry

Highland goals: Dean Klotz 4; A.J. Palmer 2; Frankie Guidi

Highland assists: Klotz 2; Matt Castellani; Mike Murphy

Saves: H - Landen Zehr 15; VC - Cameron Prutzman 12

Records: Highland 0-1; Valley Central 2-1

Boys track and field

O’Neill 117, Chester 13

100-meters: Keegan Trubenbach (O) 11.9; 200: Trubenbach (O) 24.1; 400: Jordan Thompson (O) 55.0; 800: Jeremy Stoll (O) 2:04; 1,600: Carson Darling (O) 4:44; 3,200: Bruce Armstrong (O) 11:27; 110 hurdles: Evan Maasik (O) 16.5; 400 hurdles: Daniel Bluman (O) 69.0

400 relay: O'Neill (Maasik, Trubenbach, Arbogast, Thompson) 46.1; 1,600 relay: O'Neill (Ian Burpeau, Darling, Thompson, Jackson Smith) 3:40; 3,200 relay: Chester

High jump: Evan Maasik (O) 5-6; Long jump: Chris Sanders (O) 18-11; Triple jump: Sanders (O) 35-7; Shot put: Thomas Larkin (O) 33-8.5; Discus: Larkin (O) 33-8.5; Pole vault: not contested

Monticello at Port Jervis, 4:15 p.m.

Faith Christian, Millbrook at Spackenkill, 4:15 pm.

Chapel Field, Eldred, Roscoe, Livingston Manor at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Sullivan West at Tri-Valley ppd.

Fallsburg at Burke Catholic, ppd.

Webutuck at Pine Plains, ppd.

Girls track and field

O’Neill 71, Chester 32

100-meters: Sam Reeves (O 14.07; 200: Leylah Bellevue (O) 29.3; 400: Abigail Thonus (C) 66.7; 800: Adian Smith (O) 2:47; 1,500: Leah Richardson (O) 5:11; 3,200: Zoe Arnett (C) 14:08; 100 hurdles: Emily Faint (O) 23.6; 400 hurdles: not contested

400 relay: O'Neill (Reeves, Lewis, Bodiford, Clark) no time; 1,600 relay: O'Neill (E. Gash, A. Gash, Steeve, Smith) 4:46; 3,200 relay: Chester

High jump: Emily Faint (O) 3-6; Long jump: Taren Woodson (C) 15-8; Triple jump: not contested; Shot put: Isabella Smith (O) 22-3.5; Discus: Amber Martin (O) 63-5; Pole vault: not contested

Monticello at Port Jervis, 4:15 p.m.

Faith Christian, Millbrook at Spackenkill, 4:15 pm.

Chapel Field, Eldred, Roscoe, Livingston Manor at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.

Sullivan West at Tri-Valley ppd.

Fallsburg at Burke Catholic, ppd.

Webutuck at Pine Plains, ppd.

Boys tennis

Saugerties 3, Marlboro 2

Singles: Veer Mitra (S) d. Troy Guillet 6-0, 6-1; Adrien Gueren (M) d. Nikolas Rappoport 6-2, 7-5; Collin Benninger (M) d. Nathan Petherbridge 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: Peter Yuan-Sahil Sekhon (S) d. Joseph Crane-Aydyn Sanchez 6-1, 6-3; Jason Martin-Sunny Tamang (S) d. Hunter Sanchez-Deni Menendez 7-5, 7-5

Records: Saugerties 2-0

Highland at Spackenkill, 4:15 p.m.

New Paltz at Wallkill, 4:15 p.m.

Upcoming schedules

Thursday, March 31

Baseball

Pine Bush at Goshen, 4 p.m.

Valley Central at Port Jervis, 4 p.m.

Washingtonville at Monroe-Woodbury, 4:30 p.m. (time, location change)

Fallsburg at Ellenville, 4:15 p.m.

Highland at Poughkeepsie, 4:15 p.m.

Middletown at Minisink Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Monticello at Warwick, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Washingtonville at Monroe-Woodbury, 4 p.m.

Goshen vs. Pine Bush, at PB Elementary, 4 p.m.

Port Jervis at Valley Central, 4 p.m.

Tri-Valley vs. Ellenville, at Berme Road field, 4:15 p.m.

Cornwall vs. Kingston, at Chambers Elementary, 4:30 p.m.

Rhinebeck vs. Seward at Golden Hill Elementary, 4:30 p.m.

Minisink Valley at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.

Monticello at Warwick, 4:30 p.m.

O’Neill at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Boys tennis

New Paltz at Rondout Valley, 4:15 p.m. (added)

Track and field

Monroe-Woodbury at Middletown, 4 p.m. (added)

Washingtonville at Minisink Valley, 4:15 p.m. (added)

Sullivan West at Tri-Valley, 4:15 p.m. (added)

Pine Bush at Newburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Monroe-Woodbury at Goshen, 4:30 p.m. (time change)

Cornwall at O’Neill, 4 p.m.

Pine Bush at New Paltz, 4 p.m.

Kingston at Saugerties, ppd.

Warwick at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.

Saugerties at Valley Central, 4:30 p.m.

Minisink Valley at Tappan Zee, 5 p.m.

