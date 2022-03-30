Section 9 high school scores for March 30
Baseball
Delaware Valley (Pa.) 8, Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) 6
Delaware Valley (2-0): Keaton Phillips 1B, 2 RBI; C.J. Ross 1B, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Aidan Hyams 2 1Bs, R; Corey May 1B, RBI; Derek Metzger 1B, RBI; Quinn Curabba 2 1Bs, R, RBI; WP James McManus 3 ip, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 K; reliever Ron Jason 3 ip, 2 H, 4 ER, 4 K
Wyoming Seminary: Matthew Spera 2 1Bs, R, RBI; Will Youngman 1B, 2 RBI, also LP 2.2 ip, 4 H, 3 ER, 5 K
Newburgh 15, Port Jervis 6
Newburgh: Jake Lanzer 2 1Bs, 3 RBI; Joe Ponesse 1B, 2 2Bs, 3 R, 2 RBI; Dylan Iorlano 2 2Bs, 2 RBI; WP John Ahearn 2 ip, 2 R, 4 K; reliever Tyler Slaughter 2 ip, 5 K
Port Jervis (0-2): Owen Reilly 2 RBI; Brennan Goin 2 RBI
Webutuck at Onteora, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Saugerties at Averill Park, 4:15 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Roosevelt at New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Monroe-Woodbury at Clarkstown South, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Saugerties 8, Middletown 4
Saugerties goals: Robbie Freer 2; Ryan Olsen 2; Vance Duke; Aiden Lydecker; Landon MacDougall 2
Saugerties assists: David Morris
Middletown goals: Gio Miranda 2; Kenny Campos Ortiz; John Grande
Middletown assists: Campos Ortiz 2
Saves: S - Joey Garcia 8; M - Troy Maurizzio 10
Records: Saugerties 1-0; Middletown 0-1
Rondout Valley 9, Lourdes 7
Rondout Valley goals: Johnny Soi 3
Rondout Valley assists: Soi 4
Lourdes goals: Drew Cornax 3; Alex Chrysler 3
Lourdes assists: Cornax 2
Saves: L - Owen Walker 19
Delaware Valley (Pa.) 17, North Pocono (Pa.) 3
Delaware Valley goals: Xander Kelly 5; Peyton LaRocco 4; Brady Quinn 2; Justin L Kalitsnik 2; Owen Kelly; Paulie Weinrich; Liam Yost; Shawn Santise
Delaware Valley assists: LaRocco 2; X. Kelly 2; O. Kelly 2; Quinn 2; Weinrich; Bryson Mackey
North Pocono goals: Brady Mapes; Pickarski; Soma
Saves: DV - Connor Gaughan 4; Keegan Heath 3; NP - Dickman 11
Records: Delaware Valley 1-0; North Pocono 2
Wallkill 13, Minisink Valley 9
Wallkill goals: Colin McCartney 5; David Goll 3; Richie Martinez 2; Austin Palen 2; Ty Crowley
Wallkill assists: Crowley 2; McCartney 2; Martinez 2; Robert James; Carson Frisbie
Minisink Valley goals: Nick Remund 3; Owen Bosland 2; Sonny Salamone 2; Gavin Fox; Brady Francis
Minisink Valley assists: Remund; Francis; Ben Salamone
Saves: W - Alec Petroccelli-Henry 12; MV - Jackson Chadwick 14
Records: Wallkill 1-0; Minisink Valley 0-1
Valley Central 9, Highland 7
Valley Central goals: Bryson Antel 3; Kevin Aceveda 2; Gavin Starr 2; Bryce DeRonda; Connor Stafford
Valley Central assists: Starr 3; Kai Hew 2; Acevedo; Antel; Jack Sherry
Highland goals: Dean Klotz 4; A.J. Palmer 2; Frankie Guidi
Highland assists: Klotz 2; Matt Castellani; Mike Murphy
Saves: H - Landen Zehr 15; VC - Cameron Prutzman 12
Records: Highland 0-1; Valley Central 2-1
Boys track and field
O’Neill 117, Chester 13
100-meters: Keegan Trubenbach (O) 11.9; 200: Trubenbach (O) 24.1; 400: Jordan Thompson (O) 55.0; 800: Jeremy Stoll (O) 2:04; 1,600: Carson Darling (O) 4:44; 3,200: Bruce Armstrong (O) 11:27; 110 hurdles: Evan Maasik (O) 16.5; 400 hurdles: Daniel Bluman (O) 69.0
400 relay: O'Neill (Maasik, Trubenbach, Arbogast, Thompson) 46.1; 1,600 relay: O'Neill (Ian Burpeau, Darling, Thompson, Jackson Smith) 3:40; 3,200 relay: Chester
High jump: Evan Maasik (O) 5-6; Long jump: Chris Sanders (O) 18-11; Triple jump: Sanders (O) 35-7; Shot put: Thomas Larkin (O) 33-8.5; Discus: Larkin (O) 33-8.5; Pole vault: not contested
Monticello at Port Jervis, 4:15 p.m.
Faith Christian, Millbrook at Spackenkill, 4:15 pm.
Chapel Field, Eldred, Roscoe, Livingston Manor at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.
Sullivan West at Tri-Valley ppd.
Fallsburg at Burke Catholic, ppd.
Webutuck at Pine Plains, ppd.
Girls track and field
O’Neill 71, Chester 32
100-meters: Sam Reeves (O 14.07; 200: Leylah Bellevue (O) 29.3; 400: Abigail Thonus (C) 66.7; 800: Adian Smith (O) 2:47; 1,500: Leah Richardson (O) 5:11; 3,200: Zoe Arnett (C) 14:08; 100 hurdles: Emily Faint (O) 23.6; 400 hurdles: not contested
400 relay: O'Neill (Reeves, Lewis, Bodiford, Clark) no time; 1,600 relay: O'Neill (E. Gash, A. Gash, Steeve, Smith) 4:46; 3,200 relay: Chester
High jump: Emily Faint (O) 3-6; Long jump: Taren Woodson (C) 15-8; Triple jump: not contested; Shot put: Isabella Smith (O) 22-3.5; Discus: Amber Martin (O) 63-5; Pole vault: not contested
Monticello at Port Jervis, 4:15 p.m.
Faith Christian, Millbrook at Spackenkill, 4:15 pm.
Chapel Field, Eldred, Roscoe, Livingston Manor at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.
Sullivan West at Tri-Valley ppd.
Fallsburg at Burke Catholic, ppd.
Webutuck at Pine Plains, ppd.
Boys tennis
Saugerties 3, Marlboro 2
Singles: Veer Mitra (S) d. Troy Guillet 6-0, 6-1; Adrien Gueren (M) d. Nikolas Rappoport 6-2, 7-5; Collin Benninger (M) d. Nathan Petherbridge 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Peter Yuan-Sahil Sekhon (S) d. Joseph Crane-Aydyn Sanchez 6-1, 6-3; Jason Martin-Sunny Tamang (S) d. Hunter Sanchez-Deni Menendez 7-5, 7-5
Records: Saugerties 2-0
Highland at Spackenkill, 4:15 p.m.
New Paltz at Wallkill, 4:15 p.m.
Upcoming schedules
Thursday, March 31
Baseball
Pine Bush at Goshen, 4 p.m.
Valley Central at Port Jervis, 4 p.m.
Washingtonville at Monroe-Woodbury, 4:30 p.m. (time, location change)
Fallsburg at Ellenville, 4:15 p.m.
Highland at Poughkeepsie, 4:15 p.m.
Middletown at Minisink Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Monticello at Warwick, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Washingtonville at Monroe-Woodbury, 4 p.m.
Goshen vs. Pine Bush, at PB Elementary, 4 p.m.
Port Jervis at Valley Central, 4 p.m.
Tri-Valley vs. Ellenville, at Berme Road field, 4:15 p.m.
Cornwall vs. Kingston, at Chambers Elementary, 4:30 p.m.
Rhinebeck vs. Seward at Golden Hill Elementary, 4:30 p.m.
Minisink Valley at Middletown, 4:30 p.m.
Monticello at Warwick, 4:30 p.m.
O’Neill at Highland, 4:45 p.m.
Boys tennis
New Paltz at Rondout Valley, 4:15 p.m. (added)
Track and field
Monroe-Woodbury at Middletown, 4 p.m. (added)
Washingtonville at Minisink Valley, 4:15 p.m. (added)
Sullivan West at Tri-Valley, 4:15 p.m. (added)
Pine Bush at Newburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Monroe-Woodbury at Goshen, 4:30 p.m. (time change)
Cornwall at O’Neill, 4 p.m.
Pine Bush at New Paltz, 4 p.m.
Kingston at Saugerties, ppd.
Warwick at Beacon, 4:30 p.m.
Saugerties at Valley Central, 4:30 p.m.
Minisink Valley at Tappan Zee, 5 p.m.
