Section 9 high school scores for March 30

Matt Maciolek led Bridgewater-Raritan, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, with four goals and two assists to a season-opening win against Immaculata 19-4 in Bridgewater. Bridgewater-Raritan took control early as it went into halftime up 11-3 before adding eight more goals in the second half. Jon Locker, Brandon Lewindowski,...

BRIDGEWATER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO