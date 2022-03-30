Louis Armstrong passenger traffic still down about 15% from 2019

The streets may be packed with tourists right now but Data from today's New Orleans Revenue Estimating Committee meeting shows Louis Armstrong International Airport passenger traffic is still down 15% from 2019 levels.

New Orleans City Economist Randall McElroy told the NOLA REC the missing 15% is in large part due to a lack of convention traffic.

“Obviously we expect this to improve but obviously some of these things that bring people here take a long time to plan,” said McElroy.

Across the board revenue, jobs, and traffic are all up significantly from last year, but are still hovering below 2019 levels, and are projected to do so for the next several years.

“Basically we’re kind of at a new normal right now, I wouldn’t say the pandemic is over, but we have stabilized, we have a new equilibrium here, and it is a little lower than the old equilibrium,” said McElroy.