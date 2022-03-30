Spring Hill Man Arrested After Arming Himself With Baseball Bat, Threatening Victim

SPRING HILL, FL. – On Tuesday at 7:32 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Elwood Road in Spring Hill in reference to a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigation learned that the suspect, Larry Haller, 54, was involved in a verbal argument with a family friend. During the argument, Haller armed himself with a baseball bat and then charged toward the male victim while shouting he was going to hurt the victim.

The victim fled on foot with Haller giving chase. The victim was able to elude Haller.

Deputies were unable to locate Haller at the scene. Deputies were advised that Haller frequents a homeless camp south of Elwood Road, located along the power lines.

A deputy with the Drone Unit was called in to assist with the search.

The deputy was able to use the drone to locate a small group of people gathered along the power lines. The deputy then observed a man in the group matching the suspect’s description.

The drone deputy guided deputies to the suspect’s location. Following a brief struggle the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Haller was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on a charge of Aggravated Assault. His bond was set at $2,000.

