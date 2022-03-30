ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida: Active Hurricane Season Expected

By Local - Liz Shultz
 1 day ago

Another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season could be coming at us. AccuWeather forecasters on Wednesday predicted 16 to 20 named storms this year, with six to eight becoming hurricanes.

Three to five of the hurricanes are projected to have winds exceeding 111 mph, and four to six are forecast to directly impact the U.S. The forecast also gave a “high chance” of a system forming before the June 1 start of the season.

2020 Tropical Storm Eta

The past two seasons have exhausted lists of storm names, with a record 30 named storms in 2020 and 21 named systems in 2021. A normal year has 14 named storms, with seven becoming hurricanes and three considered major hurricanes.

This year’s prediction is based, in part, on a climatological phenomenon known as La Nina, which can limit vertical wind shear in the atmosphere.

“With less wind shear in the atmosphere, there will be one fewer tropical hindrance in play,” the AccuWeather report said. “(AccuWeather meteorologist and hurricane expert Dan) Kottlowski noted that a shift to a neutral phase could occur during the summer but if La Niña remains in place, or even intensifies, then it’s possible that there could be more than 20 storms.”

Comments

Seen too much
1d ago

Look at that Map right up Tampa Bay for the first time. All that over priced water front real estate under insured. Because federal flood insurance only pays 250k no matter what your premium is. Going to be a real awakening for all those schmucks that paid to much. After Andrew blew my house in the lake behind me in 1992 .I moved to higher ground. In 2016 I moved again inland to 77 feet. No more flood insurance for me I am at the top of the hill it all runs down.

Reply
20
Scott Bostic
1d ago

Isn't it always, but we're Floridians, " Ha Ha "! Or in the famous word of Mr. Ron White, " Its not that the wind blows, but what the wind blows "!

Reply
7
Vinny BagaDonuts
1d ago

there is a 50-50 chance that hurricanes will either be worse or less worse this year.

Reply(3)
22
