Durkin latest to rip guv, PRB

The Missouri House on Thursday overwhelmingly defeated a congressional redistricting plan passed by the state Senate, intensifying a standoff that could eventually force the courts to intervene to draw new voting districts.Although Missouri has large Republican majorities in both legislative chambers, a conservative coalition has split with GOP leaders over how aggressively to gerrymander district lines to their favor. Turf wars also have erupted over which communities to split up in order to equalize the population among all eight districts. Missouri is the only state that has not either enacted or at least passed a new U.S. House map...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO