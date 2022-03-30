Durkin latest to rip guv, PRB

Things are getting tense between Eric Greitens, the beleaguered Republican Senate candidate in Missouri, and GOP establishment figures who want him to drop out of the race. Greitens is a former Missouri governor who resigned in 2018 over deeply disturbing sexual misconduct allegations and claims that he broke campaign finance laws — all of which he has denied. He's an outspoken Donald Trump supporter and has endeared himself to the former president, in part because he's criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of Trump's political foes.
