Florida State

First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity Milestone: More Than 25,000 Floridians Served

By admin
flaglernewsweekly.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity has now provided family-centered assistance to more than 25,000 Floridians to help them achieve economic sufficiency. The program, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis and operated by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), utilizes...

www.flaglernewsweekly.com

