Charleston, SC

5 of Charleston’s Hidden Gems for Restaurant & Dining Experiences – New Video from Lively Charleston

By Charleston Daily
charlestondaily.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCharleston, South Carolina is the best city in the world and one of our country’s most desirable places to live. From the history & culture to the beaches & shopping, to...

charlestondaily.net

Comments / 1

WMBF

Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The iconic restaurant that sits on the corner of Little River’s Intercoastal Waterways is getting a facelift under its new owner, Lance Denny. Capt. Juel’s Hurricane Restaurant has been serving seafood since 1945 under three generations of the Robertson family. Now it’s in the hands of Denny, who grew up with the establishment’s unique history.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

10 highest-rated restaurants in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) -– Tired after a day at Brookgreen Gardens or Huntington Beach State Park? Cool off with a popular local restaurant.  We’ve compiled a list of some of the most beloved eateries in Murrells Inlet. Sit down for some seafood and oysters, or check out the MarshWalk for additional options. A restaurant […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
State
South Carolina State
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you are living in South Carolina or love to spend your vacations here, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses where you can enjoy a delicious dinner with your friends or family. While pretty much anybody can cook steak at home, it's great to just go out for a fancy dinner from time time. So whether you are looking for the perfect place for a dinner date or a special occasion or you just want to treat yourself or your loved one to a night out, here are the places we recommend you try:
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
The Independent

One of the most basic hotel amenities is disappearing

Whether out of necessity due to staffing shortages, out of respect for social distancing or perhaps just to save money, one of the primary amenities that sets a hotel apart from your home — daily housekeeping — is disappearing.The days of returning to a wrinkle-free duvet are likely gone. Forget fresh towels, and accept that your trash might never get taken out during your stay.The trend of no more daily housekeeping — while largely initiated by COVID-19 — has become the norm at many hotels. During the pandemic’s early days, when transmission was more of a mystery, many hotels cut...
LIFESTYLE
#Food And Beverage#Food Drink#Charleston West Ashley#The Royal American#Commodore#Tempest
Thrillist

The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Savannah, Georgia

Only about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from the ATL, Savannah’s colonial-style architecture and the aesthetic of its Spanish moss create a unique feeling of nostalgia whenever you decide to visit. Georgia’s oldest city has long been appreciated for its vast history and Southern charm, but the top-notch food culture of this coastal town can sometimes go unrecognized. So, whether you’re looking for a cheap watering hole on River Street or want to find the best seafood on Tybee Island, here’s what “The Hostess City of the South” has to offer if you need a great spot to eat and drink.
SAVANNAH, GA
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Island in Alabama Has Beautiful Beaches, Historic Attractions, and Charming Small-town Vibes

Imagine a place where the sun shines most of the year and the temps are warm, even in colder months. A place where there's something for just about everyone to enjoy, and life's daily stressors seem to melt away. A few years ago, I found paradise on Alabama's Dauphin Island. Surrounded by water, but easily connected to the world, this destination flows with opportunities for relaxation.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

New resort coming to Myrtle Beach oceanfront

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new resort is coming to the Myrtle Beach oceanfront after Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquired 16 acres of land along Ocean Boulevard to build a new resort. The new resort is be located across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort between Damon’s restaurant and DoubleTree, according to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Where to get soft shell crab in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Soft shell crab season has arrived in the Lowcountry, so drop that handheld crab cracker and head out to one of the local spots serving it up. Soft shell crabs, or “softies”, are Atlantic blue crabs that have recently molted their shell and are harvested before they can grow a new one, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Eater

Black Food Truck Festival Expands Reach in the Lowcountry

After a successful inaugural year, the Black Food Truck Festival is back in the Lowcountry with a new location and even more vendors. The festival will put on its spring event at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson on April 23 and April 24. Because of the popularity of the...
CHARLESTON, SC

