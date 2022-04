SALINE, MI - Saline will officially swear in two new top law enforcement officials at a public reception on Monday, April 4. Newly-appointed Police Chief Marlene Radzik — chosen by city leaders to take the role after the departure of former Police Chief Jerrod Hart — and her soon-to-be-hired deputy Gregory Bazick will take the oath of office during a public ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, according to a news release.

SALINE, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO