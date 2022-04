As the new Regional Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Region 6 South Central Region, one of my focal points will be helping disadvantaged small businesses get a bigger piece of the federal contracting pie. And I couldn’t be more pleased with changes taking place now to help SBA accomplish this goal. Over the last four fiscal years, more than 80% of small businesses – half of which were from historically disadvantaged socioeconomic groups – had been nearly left out of the federal contracting space, losing billions...

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 23 MINUTES AGO