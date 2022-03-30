ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Legislature passes equal pay bill. Advocates say it’s terrible

By Geoff Pender
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQR1M_0euVSQYI00
Advocates for equal pay for women put purses on Mississippi lawmakers' desks. Each purse contained a cookie with "56c" on it, noting Black women make an average of 56 cents for every $1 a white male makes for the same work. Credit: Geoff Pender

If Gov. Tate Reeves signs House Bill 770, Mississippi will no longer be the only state without an equal pay law on the books.

“This is a very historic day for the House, and for the state of Mississippi,” said House Judiciary A Chairwoman Angela Cockerham, I-Magnolia, lead author of the bill. “This has been a journey … over years … I think we have a very comprehensive, substantive bill.”

But some advocates of equal pay for women say the measure Mississippi lawmakers just passed is worse than not having a law and they’ll urge Reeves to veto it.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who has for years championed an equal pay for women law, praised its passage Wednesday after years of such measures dying, often without a vote, in a male-dominated Legislature. She said, “We will take a giant leap forward in closing the twenty-seven percent pay gap – a pay gap that makes it harder for working women and their families …”

Federal law already provides equal pay rights, but taking an employer to task in federal court is a more difficult, and often more costly task for aggrieved employees than going to state court.

One women’s advocacy group said it will urge women to continue using federal law and courts if Reeves signs HB 770 into law.

“This bill actually codifies discrimination against women for being caregivers, working mothers,” said Cassandra Welchlin, director of the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable. “If a woman takes off for being pregnant or caring for a child it punishes her, would allow her to be paid less, without supportive policies of maternity leave, breastfeeding, care giving.

“This will by far be the worst law in the country,” Welchlin said. “We plan on sending the governor letters urging him to veto the bill.”

As lawmakers haggled out differences between House and Senate equal pay measures this session, Welchlin’s group and others pointed out what they said were glaring flaws in the proposals. Most of those remained in the final compromise bill passed Wednesday. These include:

  • It would allow an employer to pay a woman less based on her “salary history or continuity of employment history demonstrated by the employee as compared to employees of the opposite sex.” This, critics say would actually allow pay discrimination against working mothers who take maternity or caregiver leave.
  • It would require a woman to waive rights to a federal claim if they bring a state claim.
  • It would provide less damages — only back pay and legal costs — than under federal law and includes no retaliation protection for women who file claims.
  • It would apply only to full-time workers and employers with more than five employees.

House and Senate negotiators did remove one part of the bill equal pay advocates had criticized — requirements of “pleading with particularity” — a high burden of proof for employees.

Senate Judiciary A Chairman Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, and Sen. Nicole Akins Boyd, R-Oxford, defended the final version sent to Reeves.

“We believe we have a good, fair bill,” Boyd said. “We worked very hard with a number of women’s groups, the business community, and had open, public conference committee meetings. I believe this is a good step in the right direction.”

Join our member community

Members who voluntarily pay to support nonprofit news keep our reporting free for all Mississippians.

BECOME A MEMBER NOW >>

Wiggins, presenting the bill to the Senate for a final vote, fielded questions about fears of “frivolous” lawsuits and other issues. “This is an extremely business friendly bill, and also will put women in Mississippi on the same level as every other state in this country … Just creating a state cause of action, that’s all it’s doing, like if you have a slip-and-fall, you’re allowed to have a civil action.”

READ MORE: Will Mississippi continue to short-change women on equal pay?

Fitch in her statement Wednesday called the measure “a critical first step” for the Legislature.

“I am grateful for the leadership of Mississippi’s Legislature in demonstrating that Mississippi values the contributions of women in our workforce, in our communities, and in our work to advance our great State to its best tomorrow,” Fitch said. “I am grateful to Representative Cockerham, Senator Wiggins, Senator Boyd, and all the legislators who supported this effort and helped prepare this bill for the Governor’s signature.”

Recent studies show women make up 51.5% of the population in Mississippi and nearly half of its workforce. They are the primary breadwinners for a majority — 53.5% — of families in this state, which is the highest rate in the nation.

But women working full time in Mississippi earn 27% less than men, far greater than the 19% gap nationwide. That gap grows worse for Black and Latina women in Mississippi, who are paid just 56 cents and 54 cents, respectively, for every dollar paid to white men.

Women make up nearly 60% of those in Mississippi’s workforce living below the poverty line. The state has continually ranked worst or near-worst in most every ranking for working women.

Women make up 16% of the 174-member state Legislature.

Data: What do women in the South earn compared to men in 2022?

Equal pay for women: Is this the year Mississippi will join rest of the nation?

ReCENT from Mississippi today:

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
WJHL

Lawmakers: Controversial bills unlikely to pass in Tenn. legislature this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local legislators don’t anticipate some headline-making bills to pass in the Tennessee legislature this session. Rep. Scotty Campbell (R–Mountain City) said he is in favor of a bill that would limit children from learning about “adult-related topics” at school but rather leave it up to parents to make those decisions. Sen. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mississippi Today

Emmett Till’s family wants Carolyn Bryant Donham brought to justice

Family members of Emmett Till are calling on Mississippi officials to arrest the woman they say is the last living accomplice in Till’s lynching. The Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, founded by Till’s family members, announced Friday at a press conference at the Mississippi State Capitol that they were delivering a petition with over 300,000 signatures to Mississippi officials, calling for Carolyn Bryant Donham to be charged.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Cockerham
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Brice Wiggins
Person
Lynn Fitch
Mississippi Today

Speaker Philip Gunn is holding $1.8 billion hostage — and could give Gov. Tate Reeves a big win

Note: This analysis first published in Mississippi Today’s weekly legislative newsletter. Subscribe to our free newsletter for exclusive early access to weekly analyses. Speaker of the House Philip Gunn is still privately telling donors and political advisers he’s considering a 2023 run for governor against Republican incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Legislature#Black Women#Equal Pay#I Magnolia
Washington Post

Mississippi lawmakers just killed a bill that would expand postpartum care

Laurie Bertram Roberts is relieved her postpartum complications happened when she lived in Indiana, a state with more expansive Medicaid options for pregnant women. If they had happened in Mississippi, where she lives now, she worries she might have died, she said. During her second pregnancy, in 1996, Roberts said...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Missouri wants to stop out-of-state abortions. Other states could follow.

Missouri lawmakers want to stop their residents from having abortions — even if they take place in another state. The first-of-its-kind proposal would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a Missouri resident have an abortion — from the out-of-state physician who performs the procedure to whoever helps transport a person across state lines to a clinic, a major escalation in the national conservative push to restrict access to the procedure.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTAR.com

Arizona Legislature passes 15-week abortion ban, sends bill to governor

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature on Thursday joined the growing list of Republican-led states to pass aggressive anti-abortion legislation as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court is considering ratcheting back abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years. The House voted on party lines to outlaw...
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
WSET

Controversial school voucher bill fails in the Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Despite a last-minute amendment and the addition of a house sponsor, a vote on a controversial school voucher bill in the Oklahoma Senate failed late Wednesday. After a lengthy debate on the measure, the vote on the Oklahoma Empowerment Act was held open for more...
EDUCATION
Mississippi Today

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen. Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act into law in February 2022. Now, some local business people hoping to get a foothold in the industry are being blocked by their elected officials.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy