Sugar Hill, GA

Sugar Hill woman charged with insurance fraud in DeKalb County case

On Common Ground News
 1 day ago

ATLANTA – A warrant has been issued for Moronda Howard, 45, of Sugar Hill, for Insurance Fraud. Howard was charged...

ocgnews.com

Southern Minnesota News

Fairmont woman charged with welfare fraud

A Fairmont woman is accused of welfare fraud. Chantelle Marie Wegner, 33, was charged last week in Martin County Court with felony counts of wrongfully obtaining assistance and perjury. According to a criminal complaint, Wegner reported on public assistance forms in Feb 2018 that she lived with her boyfriend and...
FAIRMONT, MN
Times Daily

Murdaugh friend charged with aiding insurance fraud scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A longtime friend of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh now faces 18 charges involving the theft of more than $3 million in insurance money from the family of Murdaugh's dead housekeeper, according to newly unsealed court documents. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJTV 12

Marion County woman enters plea agreement over SNAP fraud

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Marion County woman, who was charged with SNAP fraud, entered into a plea agreement. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced Shayla Cartier, 29, entered into a plea agreement on February 25 before the Marion County Circuit Court. Investigators said Cartier received an over issuance of SNAP benefits […]
MARION COUNTY, MS
WTAJ

2-car crash leads to insurance fraud for Huntingdon woman

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A two-vehicle crash in Huntingdon County led to fraud charges being filed against a woman who tried to place an insurance claim. Amanda Allen, 42, of Huntingdon, allegedly crashed her car into another back on August 24, 2021. When she called Progressive to file a claim, it started an investigation from […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
cbs17

Garner man sentenced to 20 months for $1.7M in COVID-19 fraud

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Tristan Bishop Pan, of Garner, submitted numerous fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications to federally insured banks and was sentenced on Tuesday for obtaining more than $1.7 million. Pan, 40, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining the funds in PPP loans guaranteed...
GARNER, NC
Houston Chronicle

Dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Grafton dentist has been convicted of health care fraud for breaking patients’ teeth and then claiming they needed crowns in an insurance scam. U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling announced that a federal jury on Thursday convicted 61-year-old Scott Charmoli of five counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements related to health care matters. He faces up to 60 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Harmony Montgomery case: Indictments returned against father and his wife

MANCHESTER, NH — A New Hampshire grand jury has returned indictments in the high-profile case of missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery. The girl’s father Adam Montgomery, was indicted on the felony charge of Second Degree Assault, related to the case. The indictment alleges that on July 1 and July 22, 2019 Montgomery “did knowingly cause bodily injury to H.M., a child under the age of 13, by striking her in the face.”
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County woman pleas to SNAP fraud

A DeSoto County woman has settled on a plea agreement after being charged with SNAP fraud. Candice McDonald-Ballard, 42, entered a plea agreement on March 15 before the DeSoto County Circuit Court, according to Jackson, MS media outlets. Prosecutors say McDonald-Ballard was overpaid SNAP benefits between May 2016 to November...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
CBS 58

Milwaukee police officer charged in fraud case

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee police officer is on administrative duty after she was accused of defrauding the city of thousands of dollars. Patricia Swayka, 32, is facing charges of defrauding the city of $3,755. According to a criminal complaint, between 2016 and 2019, Swayka received grants from the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
freightwaves.com

2 more plead guilty in Louisiana staged accident scheme

The guilty pleas keep piling up in the Louisiana staged truck accident investigation.The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Duane Evans, has announced two new guilty pleas in the past 10 days, bringing the total to 32. There have been no convictions after a trial in the investigation, because as of yet, no defendants have chosen to go to trial.
WBRE

No charges to be filed in Venango County homicide case

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), along with the Venango County District Attorney’s Office, have released the details of the Peter Spencer homicide investigation, and have announced no one will be charged in this incident. Spencer was shot and killed in Rockland Township in Venango County in December 2021. Police were called to 279 Carls […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

