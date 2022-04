SCY (25 yards) Below, you can watch day 4 race videos from SC YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, NC. The videos in this post were provided by USA Swimming’s YoutTube Channel. Watch Anna Moesch swim a 21.97 to win the women’s 50 free by half a second. At just 16 years of age, Moesch’s time now ranks her #4 in the all-time rankings for 15-16 girls in the event. Moesch has performed exceptionally at this meet, having cracked the all-time top 10 for 15-16 girls in the 200 free as well. The swim also marked Moesch’s 3rd personal best in the 50 free this week. She first led off the 200 free relay in 22.26 in prelims, then chipped away another 0.04 seconds in finals, leading off in 22.22.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO