ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Democratic super PAC unleashes over $100 million ad blitz

By Tal Axelrod
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wny9a_0euVQiQ400
© Anna Rose Layden

House Democrats’ main super PAC on Wednesday announced an ad blitz worth more than $100 million as the party faces an uphill climb in retaining its majority in the lower chamber.

House Majority PAC (HMP) said it was investing $101.8 million in television and digital reservations to run in the final months of the midterm cycle. The ads will be featured across 50 markets, with the initial tranche focusing on expensive and crowded markets.

The total television reservations total more than $86 million, while the digital investments come to $15.8 million. In the 2020 cycle, when Democrats held on to the House but surprised most by losing about a dozen seats, HMP’s initial ad reservations totaled $51 million across 29 markets.

“Thanks to the leadership of Speaker Nancy Pelosi , our Democratic House Majority has delivered for the American people while Republicans have done nothing but obstruct and offer empty promises,” HMP Director Abby Curran Horrell said in a statement.

“Through these historic television and digital reservations, House Majority PAC is making it clear that it is taking the early steps to do whatever it takes to protect and secure a Democratic House Majority in 2022,” she added.

The ad blitz shows Democrats trying to defend historically friendly territory, including in South Texas and Seattle. Among the recipients of the airtime will likely be Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. (D-Ga.), who has held his seat since 1993, and the open seat of retiring Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) near Denver.

About $2.7 million is also going to deep-blue Minneapolis, and more than $3 million is going to Portland, Ore.

To be sure, the ad buy will also be used to go on offense, particularly in California, where redistricting has endangered some Republican suburbanites. HMP is investing more than $7 million in Los Angeles.

However, the breadth of the map is limiting Democrats’ offensive opportunities. Besides defending blue areas in a year anticipated to favor Republicans, swing states are also swallowing large chunks of funding. Nevada, where Democrats are defending the governorship, a Senate seat and three House seats, is getting an $11.6 million investment in Las Vegas.

Democrats face strong headwinds in defending their House majority this year. On top of the fact that they hold only a five-seat edge, the party in the White House traditionally loses seats in the midterm elections. President Biden ’s approval ratings are mired in the low 40s, and polls show lingering frustration over inflation and the coronavirus pandemic and Republicans with an edge on the generic ballot.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), HMP’s GOP counterpart, pointed to the latest ad buy’s emphasis on defense to boast that the House is primed to flip this year.

“I think they believe they’ve already lost the majority,” CLF President Dan Conston said in a statement. “This is about staving off losses in some deep-blue, traditionally Democratic areas.”

Comments / 61

Roger Hornaday
1d ago

Another $100 million to try to undo the damage to their party that the current administration and their Congressional leadership has done to their party and chances of winning in November in the House and Senate. They have been the best campaigners for Republican candidates that the GOP could ask for. Biden's record low approval rating currently tells it all

Reply(10)
38
Tom
1d ago

“Tax the rich” for baseless pandering-esque social spending right? That 100m could’ve surely gone to MANY functions for support against the fallacy of “perceived oppression.”

Reply(2)
20
Janet Glascock
1d ago

they can send the 100mil on the damages that they've done to this country or they cam spe d asuchoney as they will, but it's not going t erase the FACT of all the damage they ha e done to this country and its people!

Reply
19
Check out more stories from
The Hill
The Hill

523K+

Followers

63K+

Posts

396M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

CNN's Cillizza slammed for saying Republicans are now 'much' more conservative than Democrats are liberal

Critics slammed CNN's Chris Cillizza Wednesday for saying Republicans have gotten to be "much more" conservative than Democrats have grown more liberal. Cillizza pointed to a Pew Research Center report in his write-up, headlined, "Yes, Its Republicans' fault Congress is so Polarized." The report found that Democrats have only grown "marginally" more liberal since the 1970s. Republicans, he wrote, "have grown significantly more conservative."
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ed Perlmutter
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#House Democrats#Republicans#Blitz#Democratic#Hmp#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Voices: Greg Abbott could lose in Texas — but it feels like Democrats don’t believe that

After Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, successfully fielded off a primary challenge on Tuesday night, his campaign spent the next morning reminding people that their strategy of attacking marginalized Texans has only just begun.When asked about the Abbott campaign running on the notion that gender-affirming care for trans children is equivalent to child abuse, David Carney, a New Hampshire based consultant who has worked with Abbott for years now, said, “That is a 75-80% winner.”“I don’t believe even O’Rourke would think that if a parent cut off the hand of their kid, that would not be child abuse,”...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

523K+
Followers
63K+
Post
396M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy