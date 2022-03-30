ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rhea Law Confirmed As USF President

By News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago

TAMPA, FL. – Members of the state university system’s Board of Governors on Wednesday confirmed Rhea Law’s appointment as the University of South Florida’s eighth president.

The USF Board of Trustees last week selected Law for the job, after she served as the school’s interim leader for about eight months. USF trustees Chairman Will Weatherford praised Law as the right person for the job and apologized to Law for a conversation they had at the outset of the school’s search process.

“The agreement that she and I had was that I had asked her not to apply for the permanent position,” Weatherford said, recalling that Law told him at the time that she had “no desire” to take the job on a permanent basis. Law, an attorney who is a graduate and former trustee of USF, told the Board of Governors that she had a change of heart after the initial conversation with Weatherford. “Some people have asked me why I changed my mind,” Law said.

“I will tell you that the reason is that there’s so much promise, there’s so much opportunity right here for the University of South Florida,” said Law.

Weatherford described Law’s passion for the school as what set her apart from other candidates.

“You can’t replace passion. When someone loves an organization or an institution, the way that they lead it is very different than someone who’s doing it for a paycheck or for a job,” Weatherford, a former state House speaker, said.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP

110K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

32M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
wusf.org

USF takes the next steps in choosing its next president on Monday

The next steps in deciding who will be the University of South Florida’s next president take place Monday. The search committee that will choose the new president will hold a second round of interviews with finalists Rhea Law and Jeffrey Talley. Law was named USF’s interim president in July...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Weatherford
WOKV

Teachers speak out as Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill heads to DeSantis' desk

NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#College#The Usf Board Of Trustees#The Board Of Governors#House#Tampafp Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
110K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy