Tyrod Taylor, girlfriend Draya Michele taking in NYC after Giants signing

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Tyrod Taylor and girlfriend Draya Michele are embracing their next chapter in New York.

The couple took in a Nets game at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, weeks after signing with the Giants .

In videos shared on his Instagram Story, the 32-year-old quarterback appears to be sitting courtside during the Nets’ 130-123 win over the Pistons, while Michele also posted clips from the game on her page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6WbZ_0euVQWmE00
Draya Michele posted videos on Tuesday from the Barclays CenterInstagram/Draya Michele https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ag8LB_0euVQWmE00 Michele sat courtside Tuesday, when the Nets defeated the PistonsInstagram/Draya Michele

Earlier in the day Tuesday, Michele — the model and actress who confirmed her relationship with Taylor in 2020 — said she was “apartment shopping” as she posted a photo of a spacious living room on her Instagram Story.

Taylor, who is entering his 12th season, will now be playing for his sixth NFL team in 2022. The former Virginia Tech product will be backing up incumbent Giants starter Daniel Jones.

Taylor inked a two-year deal with the Giants this month that’s worth $11 million, plus incentives, which could potentially increase to $17 million. Once the news was official, Michele celebrated on social media .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXZkY_0euVQWmE00
Michele and quarterback Tyrod Taylor attended a Hawks game in Atlanta earlier this monthGetty Images

“Congrats TYTY!” she captioned a post on her Instagram Story at the time.

In addition to Taylor, the Giants signed a few new faces to the offense this season, including center Jon Feliciano , formerly of the Bills, and guard Mark Glowinski, who played for the Colts.

“Time will tell. The guys that we signed, I like those guys. We were afforded what we were afforded with in terms of the salary cap, but guys like (Jon) Feliciano and (Mark) Glowinski, I think we’ve added some pieces that’ll compete on the offensive line,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters at the league meetings in Florida this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9Ep3_0euVQWmE00
Before signing with the Giants in March 2022, Taylor played for the Texans in 2021Getty Images

“Obviously, we’ve added a backup quarterback, a couple guys on defense we think will give us some depth. I think the big thing is we’re still about five months out from playing a game. Nobody panics, everybody takes it one day at a time and try to add as many pieces to make this as competitive as you can make it and keep building your team really through the season. Team-building and adding players, there’s still a long way to go on that.”

Before joining the Giants, Taylor last played for the Texans.

