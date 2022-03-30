Suns vs. Warriors prediction: Deandre Ayton one of NBA’s safest bets today

It’s a jam-packed, 11-game Wednesday NBA slate and Joe Dellera of The Action Network is here to share a trio of prop picks (video above).

Despite the swath of available opportunities, Dellera is focusing his attention on two games for his picks: the Phoenix Suns at the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Toronto Raptors.

For the former matchup, Dellera’s prop prediction is Deandre Ayton over 16.5 points.

“Ayton has hit this line in six of his last 10 games and 54 percent of games on the season,” Dellera says. “And he’s three-for-three on this line against the Warriors.”

Add in that the Warriors are a bit undersized at the center position and the fact Ayton sees an uptick in his usage rate against Golden State – from 18 to 24 percent – and Dellera expects another strong performance from the University of Arizona product.

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns dunks against the Timberwolves

As for the Timberwolves at the Raptors, Dellera is choosing to target a player on each side’s assists prop – Karl-Anthony Towns over 2.5 assists and Scottie Barnes over 3.5 dimes.

Beginning with Towns, Dellera’s confidence arises from Towns’ historical record for this prop.

“[Towns] has cleared this line in 70 percent of games on the season and, as long as he plays his minutes average, he’s hit this in 35 of 41 games,” Dellera explains.

Karl Anthony-Towns looks on during a February game against the Toronto Raptors.

As for Raptors swingman Scottie Barnes, Dellera is also choosing to back him based on his recent run of play. The Florida State product has surpassed this mark in eight of his last 10 games and is averaging 4.7 assists/game in that stretch

Given Dellera expects Raptors head coach Nick Nurse to deploy his starters at a high-frequency tonight, he believes Barnes is capable of clearing this with ease and would even take a look at over 4.5 assists at +220.