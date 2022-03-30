ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns vs. Warriors prediction: Deandre Ayton one of NBA’s safest bets today

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

It’s a jam-packed, 11-game Wednesday NBA slate and Joe Dellera of The Action Network is here to share a trio of prop picks (video above).

Despite the swath of available opportunities, Dellera is focusing his attention on two games for his picks: the Phoenix Suns at the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Toronto Raptors.

Wednesday NBA player prop bet: Deandre Ayton over 16.5 points -160

Odds provided by PointsBet

For the former matchup, Dellera’s prop prediction is Deandre Ayton over 16.5 points.

“Ayton has hit this line in six of his last 10 games and 54 percent of games on the season,” Dellera says. “And he’s three-for-three on this line against the Warriors.”

Add in that the Warriors are a bit undersized at the center position and the fact Ayton sees an uptick in his usage rate against Golden State – from 18 to 24 percent – and Dellera expects another strong performance from the University of Arizona product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IT8w8_0euVQVtV00 Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns dunks against the TimberwolvesGetty Images Timberwolves vs. Raptors player prop bets: Karl-Anthony Towns over 2.5 assists (-150) | Scottie Barnes over 3.5 assists (-120)

Odds provided by BetMGM

As for the Timberwolves at the Raptors, Dellera is choosing to target a player on each side’s assists prop – Karl-Anthony Towns over 2.5 assists and Scottie Barnes over 3.5 dimes.

Beginning with Towns, Dellera’s confidence arises from Towns’ historical record for this prop.

“[Towns] has cleared this line in 70 percent of games on the season and, as long as he plays his minutes average, he’s hit this in 35 of 41 games,” Dellera explains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNCeJ_0euVQVtV00 Karl Anthony-Towns looks on during a February game against the Toronto Raptors.Getty Images

As for Raptors swingman Scottie Barnes, Dellera is also choosing to back him based on his recent run of play. The Florida State product has surpassed this mark in eight of his last 10 games and is averaging 4.7 assists/game in that stretch

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Given Dellera expects Raptors head coach Nick Nurse to deploy his starters at a high-frequency tonight, he believes Barnes is capable of clearing this with ease and would even take a look at over 4.5 assists at +220.

Comments / 0

New York Post
New York Post

20K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Related
NBC Sports

Draymond Green to Jae Crowder in lengthy back-and-forth: ‘You’re not like that. You from Buckhead’

Draymond Green said the Warriors would win the championship. Which means preventing Jae Crowder and the Suns salsa dancing through the Western Conference again. Phoenix and Golden State quickly emerged as the NBA’s top two teams this season and held their supremacy for a while. But while the Suns have remained elite, Green and the Warriors have tailed off. Phoenix’s 107-103 victory in San Francisco on Wednesday showed the gap between the two teams (albeit partially because Stephen Curry remains sidelined). So, Green has some reason for frustration, and Crowder has some reason to gloat.
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FOX Sports

Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis...
NBA
ESPN

James and the Lakers visit the Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers (31-44, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (45-31, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Utah. He leads the the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game. The Jazz are 29-17 in conference matchups. Utah is sixth...
NBA
Empire Sports Media

Alec Burks delivers again but what is his future with Knicks?

Almost gone at the trade deadline, Alec Burks continues to prove his worth for the New York Knicks. Maybe not as their starting point guard for next season but as a veteran leader in a Taj Gibson-like ‘break-the-glass-in-case-of-emergency’ role if he stays. Burks made a three-pointer and game-sealing...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Nick Nurse
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, and pick – 3/31/2022

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick. Both of these teams desperately need a win in this game. The Lakers are finishing up one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, but they still have a shot to make the play-in tournament. They have a half-game lead over the San Antonio Spurs for the tenth seed, making every game left an incredibly important one. The Jazz aren’t in danger of missing the postseason, but they still need a victory here. They’ve fallen to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they only trail the fifth seed Denver Nuggets by half a game. With so much on the line, expect an entertaining game in this one.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jonathan Kuminga coming off the bench for Golden State on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Kuminga will return to the bench with Draymond Green back in the starting lineup on Wednesday. Our models expect Kuminga to play 22.0 minutes against the Suns. Kuminga's Wednesday projection includes...
NBA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Gary Payton II coming off the bench on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors point guard Gary Payton II is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Payton will move to the bench on Wednesday with Klay Thompson back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Payton to play 18.0 minutes against the Suns. Payton's Wednesday...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Action Network#The Phoenix Suns#The Golden State Warriors#The Toronto Raptors#Pointsbet#Golden State#The University Of Arizona
ESPN

DeRozan and the Bulls host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (37-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (44-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the Los Angeles Clippers. DeRozan is sixth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game. The Bulls are 26-10 in home games. Chicago...
NBA
NBC Sports

What we learned from Warriors' valiant effort in loss to Suns

SAN FRANCISCO -- Trying to end a three-game losing streak while facing the NBA's best is no easy ask. That's what the Warriors were up against Wednesday night at Chase Center against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors gave the Suns every single thing they had, and should have came away...
NBA
The Spun

President Biden Appoints NBA Star To Board Of Advisors

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced which leaders will be appointed to the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. One of the leaders added to this board is none other than Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul. Paul is no stranger to guiding an organization. He...
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy