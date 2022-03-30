ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves vs. Raptors prediction: Take the underdog

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

The Toronto Raptors made easy work of the Minnesota Timberwolves when these teams met back in February with a 103-91 victory. Things could be a lot different on Wednesday, however, with both teams battling for playoff seeding and attempting to avoid the play-in tournament.

When they met back in February, the Timberwolves were on the tail end of a back-to-back and playing their third game in four nights. The Raptors were well-rested, and so it’s no surprise they held Minnesota to just 91 points on 0.93 points per possession. The Wolves shot just 39 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from 3, yet still held a lead entering the fourth quarter before melting down in the final 12 minutes.

I think the Wolves are the better team and my model reflects that. I make this game a pick ’em, totally disagreeing with the market that has the Raptors pegged as 2.5-point favorites. Outside of the Boston Celtics, the Timberwolves are the hottest team in the league since the All-Star break, going 12-5 with Net Rating of 9.2 behind an Offensive Rating of 120.4 and the Defensive Rating of 111.1.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Though the Raptors have been in solid form winning three straight against the Cavaliers, Pacers and a depleted Celtics team which rested its starters, this is a huge step up in competition.

Karl-Anthony Towns should feast on a Raptors defense that is 22nd in field-goal percentage at the rim (66.1) and I’m not sure the Raptors can keep up with this offense overall. They are just 27th in half-court points per 100 possessions (91.2) and are facing a Wolves defense that has the 10th-best Defensive Rating in the half court (93.6).

In addition, the Raptors tend to generate much of their offense in transition, ranking sixth in points per 100 possessions (3.5) on the break, but the Wolves aren’t far behind as they’re 10th at 2.4.

The plays: Timberwolves +2.5 and moneyline.

Comments / 0

New York Post
New York Post

20K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Related
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#The Toronto Raptors#The Boston Celtics#The Defensive Rating#Cavaliers#Pacers
FOX Sports

Booker and the Suns take on the Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns (62-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (54-23, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns visit the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.4 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 34-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis...
NBA
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: DeRozan's Big 4th Quarter Pushes Bulls Past Wizards

10 observations: DeRozan leads Bulls past Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls needed a win in the worst way Tuesday night, when they visited the Washington Wizards. And although it was close until the stretch run, the Bulls got just that, sprinting to victory behind a...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Grizzlies-Suns set to lose some of its luster

MEMPHIS – It is the top two teams in the NBA going head to head Friday night at FedExForum. On paper anyway. When the Phoenix Suns come to town to take on the Grizzlies, the Grizz are likely to be without five of their best players. Thursday, the team listed Steven Adams, Desmond Bane, Jaren […]
NBA
Bring Me The News

Timberwolves lose to Raptors, another game in playoff race

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell another game behind the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference standings on Wednesday night, blowing a big first-half lead in a 125-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Timberwolves entered the night looking for their first win in Toronto since 2004. Karl-Anthony Towns put them in...
NBA
thecomeback.com

DeMar DeRozan scores 50 points in Bulls’ comeback win over Clippers; NBA world reacts

March 2022 in the NBA closes out in very fitting fashion, with another player scoring 50 points. DeMar DeRozan dropped 50 on the Los Angeles Clippers in a 135-130 overtime victory for the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at the United Center. And it was a pretty wild comeback by the Bulls (who trailed by as many as 16 points), led of course by DeRozan.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy