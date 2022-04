The Bayonne Zoning Board of Adjustment has rejected an application to construct a redevelopment on the site of single-family homes. The proposal called for a four-story multi-family residential building with 25 parking spaces at the site of two single family homes at 73 and 77 West 32nd Street. Plans called for a parking garage on the ground floor, six one-bedroom and 14 two-bedroom units on the second and third floors, and a small fourth floor that is setback to allow access to a rooftop patio.

