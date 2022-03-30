ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Inmate escapes from Johnson County custody

By Heidi Schmidt
 1 day ago

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped from Johnson County’s Adult Residential Center.

Alexis Wolfgeher, 23, has black hair, but it is currently dyed red. She is 5′ 2″ tall and weighs 112 pounds.

Wolfgeher is currently serving time after she was convicted of opioid possession in Johnson County.

According to the Department of Corrections, Wolfgeher was taken to jail on March 15 and could have been released as early as May 7, 2022.

An investigation into her escape is underway. If you’ve seen Wolfgeher, call 911.

