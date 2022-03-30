ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court of Appeals weighing judge’s dismissal of CORA lawsuit seeking child-abuse hotline statistics

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA case before the Colorado Court of Appeals will determine whether a state agency wrongfully denied two news organizations’ requests for aggregate statistics about child-abuse hotline calls made from licensed residential care facilities. Last fall, Denver District Court Judge Darryl Shockley dismissed a lawsuit brought by 9NEWS and...

