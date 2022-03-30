Local church teacher arrested on child porn charges

A Grace Community Church teacher is behind bars on multiple charges of child pornography, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff.

Deputies arrested fifth-grade teacher Stephen Robb, 69 after receiving two cyber tips of child pornography being uploaded to an email account.

An investigation revealed the account belonged to Robb. On March 29, 2022, deputies conducted a search warrant on the suspect’s account which revealed additional images of child pornography. Robb also allegedly had images of a current student, fully clothed.

“It's sickening to know this man who was entrusted to educate and care for our young children, was exploiting children online at the same time," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “His disgusting behavior will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County. I commend our detectives who work tirelessly to protect and defend the innocent children in our community.”

Robb was arrested in Pasco County on six counts of child pornography. Anyone with additional information on Robb is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

The Grace Community Church School released the following statement:

"Our former fifth-grade teacher, Mr. Steve Robb, was arrested today for crimes involving child pornography. It is always heart-breaking when any former staff member is accused of misconduct, but when it is a well-liked teacher with a military background, it is exceptionally concerning and disappointing. For the past two weeks, the school has fully cooperated with law enforcement, and we are completely shocked at these extremely serious allegations. Grace Christian School does not cover up abuse, and we have zero tolerance for child abuse in our ministry. As a matter of policy, this church reports all reasonable suspicions of child abuse to the authorities. We carefully interview and screen our employees and volunteers, and our leadership team works to maintain child protection policies based on best practices nationally and according to Florida State laws. We believe that transparency, child safety, and accountability are essential for successful ministry, and we are fully committed to ministering in a safe and responsible manner, as we have for nearly fifty years." - Barry McKeen Pastor, Grace Community Church Administrator, Grace Christian School

