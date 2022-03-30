ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Local church teacher arrested on child porn charges

By Brody Wooddell
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDiiw_0euVOAFO00

A Grace Community Church teacher is behind bars on multiple charges of child pornography, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff.

Deputies arrested fifth-grade teacher Stephen Robb, 69 after receiving two cyber tips of child pornography being uploaded to an email account.

An investigation revealed the account belonged to Robb. On March 29, 2022, deputies conducted a search warrant on the suspect’s account which revealed additional images of child pornography. Robb also allegedly had images of a current student, fully clothed.

“It's sickening to know this man who was entrusted to educate and care for our young children, was exploiting children online at the same time," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “His disgusting behavior will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County. I commend our detectives who work tirelessly to protect and defend the innocent children in our community.”

Robb was arrested in Pasco County on six counts of child pornography. Anyone with additional information on Robb is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

The Grace Community Church School released the following statement:

"Our former fifth-grade teacher, Mr. Steve Robb, was arrested today for crimes involving child pornography. It is always heart-breaking when any former staff member is accused of misconduct, but when it is a well-liked teacher with a military background, it is exceptionally concerning and disappointing. For the past two weeks, the school has fully cooperated with law enforcement, and we are completely shocked at these extremely serious allegations. Grace Christian School does not cover up abuse, and we have zero tolerance for child abuse in our ministry. As a matter of policy, this church reports all reasonable suspicions of child abuse to the authorities. We carefully interview and screen our employees and volunteers, and our leadership team works to maintain child protection policies based on best practices nationally and according to Florida State laws. We believe that transparency, child safety, and accountability are essential for successful ministry, and we are fully committed to ministering in a safe and responsible manner, as we have for nearly fifty years." - Barry McKeen Pastor, Grace Community Church Administrator, Grace Christian School

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Child Pornography#Child Safety#Grace Community Church#Child Protection
The Independent

‘Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles’: Huge haul of guns seized in Florida during Spring Break

Panama City Beach Police say they seized enough guns to “arm a small army” over the weekend. Law enforcement officials in Panama City Beach in northwestern Florida – a popular Spring Break destination – announced on Monday that they seized 75 weapons and detained 161 people on Saturday and Sunday, referring to the suspects as “pathetic cowards”. Beach Police Chief JR Talamantez said the guns “were taken over a period of two days”. “It could arm a small army. Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles – these are weapons brought to a resort destination. These are weapons brought to a beach,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mystery of couple’s stabbing murder solved by initial on credit card receipt

The suspect in the stabbing deaths of a couple was arrested after a server recognised the man as a previous customer. Images and footage of the suspect, now identified by police as Jean Macean, were made public last Tuesday in connection to the murders in Daytona Beach, Florida. Server Valerie Court recognised a man who she had served on Saturday 5 March. He had used a credit card to pay. According to The Sun, Ms Court said Mr Macean had a late lunch, wearing the same clothes she had seen him wear in the images released to news outlets....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, who used AK-47 in ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ gunfight against police with 14-year-old girl pleads no contest

A teenage boy has been sentenced to a juvenile facility after he and a friend opened gunfire on police in Florida last June. Travis O’Brien, now 13, was just 12 when he and Nicole Jackson, two years his senior, broke out of a local children’s home and forced their way into an empty house in Volusia County.Police were called to reports of a break-in at the property and when they arrived, O’Brien and Jackson, armed with an AK-47, began shooting. The gun battle lasted for 35 minutes, with viral footage showing an officer instructing Jackson – who he warns...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police SWAT operation related to death investigation six blocks away

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 10:15 p.m. Thursday night information received from sources that Joplin Police SWAT were surrounding a residence in the Blendville Neighborhood. We arrived about 10:30 p.m. to observe a Joplin Police operation at 2201 Empire. The residence sits on the SE corner of 22nd and Empire. Across the west alley from Blendville Christian Church parking lot. Capt...
JOPLIN, MO
Daily Voice

Lebanon Police Officers Shoot ID'd By Mayor

Three Lebanon City police officers were shot and one died while responding to a domestic disturbance— which turned out to be an armed burglary— on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to Mayor Sherry Capello.Lt. William Lebo, 63, was shot dead responding to the call after 40 years of service and just a mon…
LEBANON, CT
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy