PA: WOMAN CELEBRATES 111TH BIRTHDAY

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than two dozen deer have jumped to their deaths in a small town in Elk County just outside the Allegheny National Forest. People who live in the area say the deer wander out onto an overpass before getting spooked and jumping off. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Area residents want PennDOT to put up a fence to try and prevent the deer from jumping. PennDOT hopes to come up with a solution in the next few weeks.

ELK COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO