ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Share your weather photos and videos with Action News 5

By Action News 5 Staff
actionnews5.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather is heading for the...

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Severe weather pictures and video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Severe weather moved through the panhandle on Friday, March 18th producing hail, wind damage and tornadoes. Share your pictures and videos of it here in our online gallery.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Eyewitness News

Your March 19 Eyewitness News & Early Warning Weather

Forecast: Bright with record warmth today, then more rain... We’re back to the fog, clouds, and showers for Saturday. On the flip side, we’ll have comfortable temperatures all week long!. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tomorrow will be a big day for the City of Hartford. Several events...
HARTFORD, CT
actionnews5.com

Mid-South schools dismissing early ahead of afternoon severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools and more than a dozen other Mid-South schools are dismissing early Wednesday ahead of the threat for severe weather this afternoon. Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. All of west Tennessee, north Mississippi and parts of eastern Arkansas are under a moderate...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

High wind safety rules for severe weather headed to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As severe thunderstorms make their way to the Mid-South Wednesday, emergency crews are preparing for power outages, downed trees and more. With a high wind warning set to take effect at 7 a.m., the National Weather Service has recommendations for high wind safety. They said the...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
WGNO

PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The severe storms that moved through Central Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22 caused damage in many areas. In Edwards, the storm damaged a mobile home on Withers Street. The homeowner said no one was injured. Trees also fell on Lewis Street in Edwards. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), storm […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

Jeff Carson, ‘Not On Your Love’ singer turned Tennessee police officer, dead at 58

A session-musician turned demo-singer turned country-star, Jeff Carson scored a number-one country hit with his 1995 single “Not On Your Love.”. On Saturday, Carson died of a heart-attack, according to The Hollywood Reporter, via the singer’s publicist. He was 58. According to Taste of Country, Carson, who resided in the Nashville area, died at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn.
FRANKLIN, TN
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Car goes up in flames at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis firefighters put out a fire at a gas station on Winchester Road Thursday morning. Memphis Fire Department says a vehicle went up in flames around 7:20 a.m. at Murphy’s gas station at the corner of Winchester Road and Polo Club Drive. Video from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action News#Wmc#Mid South#Severe Weather
actionnews5.com

Mid-South Trustmark locations to host free shredding events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re doing some spring cleaning or just need to dispose of some documents, here’s your shot. Trustmark is partnering with Shred-It to offer free shredding at two Trustmark branches in Southaven and Millington. Those interested can drop off items at the drive-thru at...
actionnews5.com

New curfew implemented for e-scooters in downtown Memphis this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shared e-scooters are getting a new curfew in downtown Memphis this weekend. The city says downtown stakeholders are requesting the new curfew be implemented Friday. A geofenced no-ride zone for the core of downtown will be effective from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday nights through...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
actionnews5.com

Site work begins at Blue Oval City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work at the site for Ford’s electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Haywood County is now underway. Crews will begin moving gravel at the Blue Oval City site this week. These pictures were shared on Twitter by Ford’s CEO Jim Farley. The $5.6 billion plant...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Coca-Cola distribution center employee dies in forklift accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center employee died Wednesday after a forklift accident. Memphis Police Department says it happened at the distribution center on Southpoint Drive. The man died on the scene. His identity is unknown at this time. We are working to learn more information.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy