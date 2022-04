At least the Portland Trail Blazers tanked their way into a silver lining from one of the most disappointing seasons in team history. Even if the New Orleans Pelicans make the playoffs, delaying their biggest prize from the C.J. McCollum trade until 2025, the Blazers’ brazen efforts to lose under interim general manager Joe Cronin have assured the organization its first lottery pick in nearly a decade come this summer’s NBA draft. At 27-48, Portland currently owns the seventh-best lottery odds, unlikely to fall any lower in the race for more ping pong balls nor get any higher than fifth.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO