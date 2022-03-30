ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flash actor hit with restraining order following arrest

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
 1 day ago

Flash actor Ezra Miller has run into legal woes following a request from a Hawaii couple for a temporary restraining order against the actor in response to an incident earlier this week. Miller, 29, threatened the couple after being released from jail on a $500 bail for disorderly conduct...

