Eau Claire, WI

Bowl for Kids’ Sake

By Judy Clark
WEAU-TV 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin is holding Bowl...

www.weau.com

Q985

Kids Can Bowl For Free In Rockford All Summer Long

Great news for all the little Pete Webers out there, Kids will be able to bowl for free all summer long thanks to the appropriately titled "Kids Bowl Free" program that's simple to sign up for. If the Pete Weber reference sailed over your head, here's a short video reminding...
ROCKFORD, IL
WEAU-TV 13

DR. CATHRINE MORROW

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dr. Catherine Morrow has been an amazing vet. My dog has been sick for almost 2 years, and when I went to her, she found the issue and went beyond anyone that I know to help my dog get the care he needs. I cannot thank her enough for the care and compassion she has shown and hoping this will reach her to say THANK YOU!! Please give her the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

More contagious Omicron variant picks up the pace in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the month nearly over, Wisconsin COVID-19 data indicate the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 is picking up its pace in the state. The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports a quarter (145 cases) of the COVID-19 cases tested for variant strains in March were BA.2, a subvariant of Omicron. Around 15%, or 92 cases detected, were that of BA.1.
WISCONSIN STATE
KICK AM 1530

Watch Midwestern Kids Get Surprised with their First Puppy

It's certainly not uncommon, but still uplifting when you can witness young kids being given something that many of us cherished from our childhood. It's a Midwest brother and sister learning that they now have the puppy they always wanted. Their mom shared the backstory about how and why this...
PETS
WEAU-TV 13

UW-Madison works to recover remains of Wisconsin soldiers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW MIA Recovery and Identification Project has located and recovered the remains of three American WWII soldiers since 2014. Now that the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are being lifted, they hope to recover many more. Currently, the team is conducting investigations at least two sites –...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

PATTI HAROLD

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award as a way of saying a BIG thank you to Patti Harold for all of her encouragement and friendship over the many years that I have known her. I went through a tough time recently and Patti was there for me.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Larson Orthodontics

At Larson Orthodontic Specialists, Dr. Katie Miettunen Larson and Dr. Matthew Larson are extremely proud to provide you with the smile you deserve! We provide comprehensive, patient-centered orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults in the Chippewa Valley. Our doctors strive to achieve excellent patient care and an outstanding patient experience through personal interactions with our patients. We enjoy serving Eau Claire, Altoona, and Chippewa Falls – stop in and visit our inviting office, where we hope you will feel relaxed and at home!
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

REPORT: Eau Claire Area Chamber no longer hosting ‘Breakfast in the Valley’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The popular ‘Breakfast in The Valley’ event may not be returning to Eau Claire this summer. Dave Minor, President of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce says the Chamber will no longer sponsor or host the event. The 2022 event would have been the 26th annual Breakfast in the Valley, bringing agriculture, business, and the community together.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

‘Catered for Kids’ Sake’ event raises funds and awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT)- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region held its annual ‘Catered for Kids’ Sake’ event in La Crescent Thursday night. People got to sample food from area restaurants and vote for their favorite. They also got to participate in a silent auction. Big Brothers Big Sisters helps foster important, lifelong relationships between role models...
LA CRESCENT, MN
WEAU-TV 13

TRAVIS HAKES

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Travis Hakes for the Sunshine Award for working and volunteering his time to bring the Bloomer community a 180-acre property for public use. Because of Travis dedication, we now have a wildlife preserve that we can get outside and enjoy!
BLOOMER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DAVID KILE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On behalf of the staff and students of Menomonie High School, the Ladies of Room 106 would like to nominate Mr. David Kile as a recipient of the WEAU Sunshine Award. Mr. Dave is a self-proclaimed “Professional Broom Pusher” (a.k.a. janitor) but we all know that title isn’t befitting enough for all that he does for all of us at MHS. To start, Mr. Kile is the head custodian of MHS. He oversees the day-to-day operation of the building and provides detailed directives to the custodians that work evenings and events. Dave’s attention to detail and work ethic is truly extraordinary. He routinely goes above and beyond to see that staff’s needs are met and that we have exactly what we need so we can focus on the needs of our students and not the needs of our physical classroom. Dave meticulously documents all our needs in his little notebook and wastes no time in doing the work himself or delegating the task so that he can cross them off. Dave recently returned after a month and a half recovery from a hip replacement and oh, did we miss him! Despite the efforts of the other custodial staff, you could tell that MHS didn’t have “Dave’s Touch”. On his first day back, Dave picked right up where he left off and began documenting those needs in his little notebook, getting the tasks done and crossing them off. Dave also needs to be recognized for his compassionate, “make the world a better place” persona. Dave has been mentoring a former student at MHS for a couple of years now. This young man never saw school as a place where he belonged. Academics were a challenge for him and he didn’t fit in with any of the social groups at school. Dave gave this young man an opportunity to assist him with janitorial responsibilities during the school day and became the friend the student desperately needed. These first responsibilities were given to this young man a few years ago. Since then, this young man has become a permanent employee at MHS, following in Dave’s footsteps and pursuing excellence as a custodian. This young man’s entire demeanor and future has changed because of Dave. Rumor has it that Dave has even had an active role in helping this young man obtain his driver’s license!
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One stop shop for all things eco-friendly opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Clean, organic, zero-waste. We’ve all heard the ways we can reduce our carbon footprint on earth, but how many make the switch?. “If all of us do a lot of small changes, that makes a huge impact,” says Stacy Davis, Eco-Minded co-owner. To be...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

CVTC hosts spring Open House

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Technical College hosted an Open House Tuesday with more than 115 programs for future students to check out. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the Business and the Health Education Centers, connect with instructors and advisors, and explore services available to students. College Specialist,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Farmers in need of workers turn to robotics

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As Wisconsin farms prepare for the upcoming growing season, some are having a hard time finding enough workers. This would leave fields full, cows not milked, cheese not processed. With their busy season quickly approaching, local farmers say they’re nervous they won’t be able to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 107th ‘Eau What a Night’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a two-year hiatus, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce was once again able to hold its ‘Eau What a Night’ event in-person Thursday. It’s the main event of the year for the chamber. After being canceled in 2020, virtual last year and postponed from January this year-- organizers were more than excited to welcome attendees back in-person.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Tomah Middle School vandalized over the weekend

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tomah Police Department says four children are involved in a vandalism incident at Tomah Middle School over the weekend. Assistant Chief Eric Pedersen said that two of the four children involved have already gone to the police station regarding their actions in the vandalism, which damaged seven windows and doors as well as one vehicle at the school.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

A Look Inside: Pet Food Plus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - When you walk through the doors of Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire, you’re likely to meet some four-legged customers. “Well-mannered pets are always welcome,” said owner Kirk Sorensen. Pet Food Plus got its start in 1989. About 10 years later, Kirk Sorensen...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Hunger Task Force of La Crosse launches new initiative

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Food banks across the country saw an increase in need during the pandemic with western Wisconsin being no exception. La Crosse’s Hunger Task Force has continued to meet its communities needs these past two years. With the help of a donation made on behalf of...
LA CROSSE, WI

