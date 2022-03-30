ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold rainy forecast for St. Louis through Thursday

By Angela Hutti
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The line of heaviest rain and strongest winds continues to move east. This line has a history of producing 40-50mph winds, heavy rain, and some isolated pea-sized hail, but it has weakened significantly over the last hour and a half. This afternoon, we’ll watch south of I-70 in Illinois for the potential of some additional development of storms, but for the majority of the region, the threat of severe storms is ending.

7-Day Forecast

What isn’t ending is the rain. We’ll see light to moderate rain through the afternoon before it tapers off to showers this evening. Winds swing to the west this afternoon behind a cold front and temperatures turn colder overnight. We wake up cloudy, windy, and colder Thursday, with temperatures around 40 degrees.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

Showers will wrap around the backside of this storm system and roll through the St. Louis region on Thursday. Temps will hold in the low to mid-40s, so this should be all liquid, but a cold, wet afternoon nonetheless with gusty west winds.

Skies start to clear some Thursday night into Friday. Warmer on Friday and dry, with highs in the mid-50s. More showers are in the forecast for Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

