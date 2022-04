PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some women were treated to a potentially life-saving exam on Tuesday. The Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center brought its mobile cancer screening van to the Community College of Philadelphia. They offered free mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women. If you missed Tuesday’s screening, the van still has stops left. It will be at Self Inc. on the 1300 block of West Susquehanna Avenue next on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. For the full list of stops, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO