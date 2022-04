We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I recently found myself in the throes of a massive art/craft/game closet overhaul. For the day-long project, I had purchased two sets of these 8×8 Iris storage boxes for storing decanting games out of their bulky, space-wasting boxes. I was so excited to put them to good use to transform our closet — until I realized that every single one of those boxes had a stubborn, sticky label that left behind the most frustrating white paper residue known to human. Ugh.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO