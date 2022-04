Louise Redknapp shared a series of images on Instagram in aid of Mother's Day. We loved looking through her album online. The singer wrote: "To all you mums out there wishing you all a happy mother’s day. To my mum, thank you for teaching me to be strong, kind and fearless advice which I pass on to my boys to this day and who make me so proud to be their mum, I love you all so much! Had a great day with you all today."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO