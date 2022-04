Mattel and WWE's Ultimate Edition line of action figures is cruising along nicely, and soon fans will get to add a classic Hulk Hogan and Mr. T to their collections thanks to Ultimate Edition 13. The next Ultimate Edition wave has yet to be officially revealed, but thanks to Mattel's booth at WrestleMania 38 (and @RobertIn3D who caught the photo), it seems that we have our first look at one of the next releases in the line, which is none other than the Tribal Chief himself Roman Reigns. Reigns wasn't shown in packaging, but there are two versions of him featured in the Ultimate Edition display.

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO