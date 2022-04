The upcoming 2K and Gearbox Software video game Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will support full crossplay, even on PlayStation, when it launches on March 25th, it has been announced. While that might seem like a given in this day and age, Borderlands 3 made waves last year for introducing crossplay across platforms -- but not on PlayStation. It seems like that situation is not one that Gearbox is keen to repeat.

