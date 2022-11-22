ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

War imposes long-term health effects on pregnancy: Experts

By Dr. Sophia Gauthier
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CpjWi_0euVK1Ww00

As the war in Ukraine rolls into its second month, pregnant women fleeing the violence face innumerable challenges given their unique health status.

Pregnant refugees and their unborn children are uniquely vulnerable to higher rates of death, disease and mental health challenges that can persist after birth.

"There's obviously the risk of physical harm. ... [The] placenta can separate causing something called placental abruption that can lead to hemorrhage and death for both mom and baby," said Dr. Elizabeth Langen, associate clinical professor of maternal-fetal medicine at the University of Michigan.

Prenatal stress is also associated with an increased risk of preeclampsia -- dangerous elevations in blood pressure during the second half of pregnancy -- as well as gestational diabetes, according to a peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Caring Sciences. Both of these conditions confer risk to both the mother and fetus.

Immediate danger for pregnant women and babies

Reports from Ukraine indicate women are giving birth in makeshift shelters in basements and subway stations. Equipment, facilities and qualified providers are scarce.

Injured pregnant women were photographed evacuating from the Mariupol Children's Hospital after it was destroyed by airstrikes earlier this month. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has reported over 75 verified incidents of attacks on health care facilities since the start of the invasion, all of which would constitute war crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mEepN_0euVK1Ww00
Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A pregnant woman is examined in the shelter of a maternity ward in the city of Zhytomyr, northern Ukraine, on March 23, 2022.

"Pregnant women are extra vulnerable because they're going through a period of time where they can't run away as fast and they are going to need medical help and are going to have a major life event that sometimes requires a lot of resources from a hospital," said Langen. "If you've destroyed their hospitals and their infrastructure, you're going to see more women die in childbirth."

Even after relocation, expectant mothers face many barriers to care. Anissa Dickerson, a certified nurse midwife and the co-director of the Refugee Women's Health Clinic at Boston Medical Center, has seen many of these issues working with refugees in the past.

MORE: Map: Where Ukraine refugees are heading

"We have patients show up for their first prenatal visits and they might be in their late second trimester, early third trimester. They may have had one ultrasound but they didn't have anything else or they had some lab work, but we're not really sure what it is," said Dickerson.

"There is some data out there saying that displaced people have a higher rate of preterm birth, low birthweight and stillbirth," said Dickerson, an observation corroborated by a study in the journal of Social Science and Medicine.

Health impacts extend beyond wartime

Perinatal complications are often compounded by a lack of essential resources.

"If there is malnutrition because of inadequate access to food, that malnutrition for moms can lead to growth problems for the baby while they're in utero," said Langen. "As those kids grow up, they seem to have the opposite problems. They're more likely to have obesity and diabetes and problems with their metabolism, because they lived in such a deprived state while they were a fetus."

Refugees experience higher rates of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a peer-reviewed study in the journal BMC Medicine. In new mothers, these conditions can have long lasting repercussions for both her and her newborn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46oYKP_0euVK1Ww00
Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Pregnant women walk in a basement of maternity hospital as sirens warning for air raids in Mykolaiv, on March 14, 2022.

"If mom has postpartum depression or postpartum PTSD, which is certainly more likely if you're delivering in a war zone, that impacts how she's able to bond with the baby, and how she's able to provide the care that she would want to after the baby's born," added Langen.

In light of the U.S. recently announcing its plan to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees , Dickerson hopes for an opportunity to address these challenges and provide holistic care for these women and children.

"They're more than their immigration status," she said.

Sophia Gauthier, M.D., is a pediatric resident physician at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia as well as a contributor to the ABC News Medical Unit.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Pregnancy soon after miscarriage no more risky - study

Contrary to current advice, getting pregnant within a few months of an abortion or a miscarriage does not appear to be extra risky for the mum and baby, say researchers who have looked at recent real-life data. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least a six-month gap. This is...
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
NBC News

Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online

Video footage of a white nurse practitioner accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud has gone viral and incited outrage online. In October, a woman named Jillian — who asked to have her last name withheld from this story for privacy and safety reasons — shared a video of her interaction with a nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia clinic. Jillian told TODAY Parents that on the day she captured the video on her phone, she was seven months pregnant and experiencing pain and other complications. She had asked her doctor for a note that would allow her to begin her maternity leave from her job as a home health aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
justpene50

The Woman who was Pregnant for 50 Years

Though exceedingly rare, lithopedions can remain hidden for years before diagnosis, as was the case for a 92-year-old Chilean woman named Estela Melendez. Estela Melendez, a 92-year-old Chilean lady, doctors discovered she had a “stone baby" in her for the past 50 years. The elderly patient visited her doctor for an injury and the X-rays incidentally found a 4.4-pound calcified baby in her uterus. This patient had also never had a successful pregnancy, as reported on MSN News.
The List

Study Finds Even More Reasons For People To Abstain From Alcohol While Pregnant

The majority of people have an understanding that once you become pregnant, you can no longer drink. But as different studies and a variety of doctors began testing this limit, many women were told that they could dabble in the occasional drink while pregnant without much to worry about. A study published in 2013 took this idea a bit further, telling moms-to-be that their nightly glass of wine or a beer out with friends could still be enjoyed about two times per week. This brought many pregnant women a lot of joy, as they did not have to completely give up something else they enjoyed.
ABC News

6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases

Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
DETROIT, MI
coloradopolitics.com

IN RESPONSE | Take it from an OB: abortion is not the answer

I am responding to the Oct. 26 Associated Press report in Colorado Politics, “Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions.”. I was a second-year medical student, and married to an abusive man when I learned I was pregnant. I was so distraught, my best friend thought I must have cancer. “It’s worse,” I said. Though I was resource-poor, I had the love and support of my family and friends. My parents moved to help and provide child care. Because people told me I could, I have two amazing sons and became an OB-GYNoctor. Many women don’t have the support that I did.
COLORADO STATE
NJ.com

Is a fever a symptom of RSV?

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, shares many symptoms with other viruses such as the cold, flu and COVID-19. This can mean it can be difficult to detect without testing for these viruses and seeking the advice of a medical professional when necessary. According to Dr. Stephanie Silvera, a professor of...
The Modern Times

CDC: Listeria found in six states—is your state one of them?

Listeria bacterial infections have been found in six states affecting 16 people since 2021. The Mayo Clinic defines listeria as —“ … a food-borne bacterial illness … most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products”. Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Nearly 2% of Healthy Infants Hospitalized With RSV Before First Birthday, Study Finds

Dutch and British scientists, in a study published in Lancet Respiratory Medicine, found that 1.8% of healthy infants are hospitalized with RSV before their first birthday. The scientists found that a majority of the infants hospitalized with RSV were younger than 3 months. About 1 in 18 infants hospitalized with RSV required treatment in the intensive care unit.
ABC News

Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed

Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
ALABAMA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The tragedy of sudden infant death syndrome: A pediatrician explains how to protect your baby

Each year, about 3,400 U.S. infants die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Oct. 12, 2022, SciLine interviewed Dr. Rachel Moon, professor of pediatrics at the University of Virginia and the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Task Force on Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Moon discussed the best ways for babies to sleep safely and the recent media reports heralding a study on “the cause” of SIDS. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. What is SIDS? Rachel Moon: It stands for sudden infant death...
ABC News

ABC News

917K+
Followers
194K+
Post
525M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy