If you have a student that attends a school that is Out of Zone(OOZ), you'll be happy to know the Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) has the new 22-2023 school year applications available. Parents/guardians may pick up the OOZ apps now at the Child Welfare & Attendance Office, located at 2423 6th Street in Lake Charles. Office hours of operation are 8 am-11:30 am and 1 pm-3:30 pmApplications can also be obtained by email request if you are unable to visit the office in person, at cwainfo@cpsb.org.

EDUCATION ・ 15 DAYS AGO