El Paso County, CO

EPSO deputies save woman who overdosed on Fentanyl

By Paige Weeks
 1 day ago

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A woman is alive after two El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered her shortly after she overdosed on Fentanyl.

On March 23, 2022, just before six p.m., a citizen called 911 to report a person at a residence in the 500 block of Security Boulevard overdosed after ingesting Fentanyl. The home is in the densely populated Security/Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman lying on a bed unresponsive. After moving her to the floor to further evaluate her, she stopped breathing.

Considering the Fentanyl ingestion, deputies administered two separate doses of Narcan to the victim. Despite the Narcan, the woman remained unresponsive.

Deputies then began administering CPR. After approximately two minutes of chest compressions, deputies were able to resuscitate the victim who regained consciousness just as fire department personnel arrived on scene.

After their additional efforts to stabilize her, fire department personnel transported the victim to a local hospital for further treatment where she survived.

“The Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to the ongoing training of our personnel in Constitutional and competent law enforcement and jail operations is augmented by ensuring they are also well-rounded in a number of disciplines to include tactical medical care as was demonstrated during this incident,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “We could not be more proud of these two deputies’ actions in saving the life of our neighbor and are thankful for the positive and effective relationship we have with the Security Fire Department, all of which led to this fortunate outcome.”

As the scourge of Fentanyl continues to plague the Pikes Peak region, the sheriff’s office said it stands committed to working with regional, state, and federal partners to reduce the distribution of this substance in the community and bring those responsible for spreading it to justice.

