The best part about the start of Spring in my opinion is the warmer temperatures and the chance to get outside and do all the things we couldn't do during the winter months. Things like playing golf, heading to a local park, taking a walk in the woods, etc. The worst part is the increased risk of severe weather as those warmer temperatures try to push out the colder ones which will put us in the situation we'll find ourselves in on Wednesday.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO