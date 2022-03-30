Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission seeks input on mitigating hazards

Bill McKenzie retired last summer after 32 years as warden of the Coweta County Prison. Now he hopes to serve on the Coweta County Board of Commissioners. McKenzie is one of four Republican candidates for the District 2 seat on the commission, currently held by Tim Lassetter. Lassetter is not seeking reelection. There are no Democratic candidates, and the race will be decided in the May 24 Republican primary.

