Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission seeks input on mitigating hazards

Lubbock County officials later this month will be holding a meeting to receive public input concerning the Hazard Mitigation Plan. The Hazard Mitigation Plan covers Lubbock County, as a whole, plus the cities of: Buffalo Springs, Idalou, Lubbock, New Deal, Ransom Canyon, Shallowater, Slaton, and Wolfforth; public school ISDs: Abernathy, Frenship, Idalou, Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, New Deal, Roosevelt, Shallowater, and Slaton. The plan also covers South Plains College, Texas Tech University System, Lubbock County Hospital District, Lubbock County Water Control District #1, Reese Technology Center, and South Plains Association of Governments jurisdictions in Lubbock County.
