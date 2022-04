NEW ORLEANS — Friday marks the first day since November 2020 that not a single child was hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Children's Hospital in New Orleans. In a tweet, Mark Kline, the chief medical officer at Children's Hospital, said, "The virus is not done with us, but this is a great day to celebrate the commitment and hard work of thousands of families and health professionals across our community."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO