Buchanan County, VA

VSP: Hurley woman killed in crash Monday afternoon

By Murry Lee
 1 day ago

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A woman was killed in a crash in Buchanan County Monday afternoon, Virginia State Police report.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred when a Chevrolet Cruze heading north on Route 643 ran off the left side of the road. The Chevrolet went over an embankment and crashed into a creek.

The driver was identified as Ida M. Lawson, 68, of Hurley. Lawson died at the scene.

The VSP report Lawson had been wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

While the crash remains under investigation, state police believe a medical emergency was a factor in the crash.

