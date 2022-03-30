ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Total Wellness with Extension Today

NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental...

www.nbc4i.com

Slate

The Mental Health Care Startup Offering Xanax and Adderall

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. This past December, Bloomberg News reporter Caleb Melby found himself watching some TikToks. They were from the company Cerebral, an online mental healthcare startup. Melby and his co-author Polly Mosendz watched a lot of Cerebral videos—some were fairly generic mental health affirmations, but others advertised how easily medication for anxiety, depression, and ADHD could come right to your door.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Medical marijuana may be an alternative to opioids for arthritis, back pain

Medical marijuana could be a viable alternative to opioid painkillers for people dealing with arthritis or chronic back pain, two new studies show. Many patients prescribed opioids for their chronic pain wound up taking fewer painkillers -- or stopping them altogether -- after doctors certified them for medical cannabis, said lead researcher Dr. Asif Ilyas, an orthopedic surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Inside Nova

ADHD or Lack of Quality Sleep?

Has your child been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) or any variation of it? Did you consider disordered breathing (SDB) issues such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) as an underlying cause? Have you seen or heard any symptoms of sleep disordered breathing such as snoring, severe and loud teeth grinding, or frequent bedwetting? If so, your child may not need pills, but good quality sleep instead.
KIDS
#University College
KGET 17

Happening in Health: cold therapy could be the solution for your chronic pain

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to Cryofloat360 to hear how cryotherapy has changed the life of one dedicated customer. One repeat client and advocate for cold therapy said the pain from a car accident was intolerable until he discovered the help of Cryofloat360. He completes the whole-body cryotherapy 6 days a week and says his pain has almost completely vanished.
HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Treating Depression with Meditation

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/treating-depression-with-meditation/. People who don’t suffer from depression experience sadness in temporary bursts if they are presented with a difficult situation, such as the loss of a loved one. Afterwards, they are able to return to their happy state of mind. However, when a person is depressed, they dwell on sad moments. Releasing them becomes increasingly difficult, and this can lead to major episodes of depression. Research has also proven that high levels of stress can lead to depression as well. It doesn’t matter if the stress is from a positive or negative situation either. For instance, an engaged woman might experience depression from the stress of planning a wedding that she is looking forward to. The overwhelming list of things to do piles on too much pressure, and it just becomes too much to bare. Some people have chemical imbalances in their bodies that can lead to depression too.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
CharlotteObserver.com

Health and Wellness

Daylight savings can leave you groggy and craving coffee. Here’s how to overcome it. Did you know daylight savings time can come with some pretty serious side effects? Follow these simple steps to avoid putting your health at risk.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Anxiety and Depression Are on the Rise but Physical Activity Can Help

In the first year of the pandemic, global anxiety and depression increased by 25%, according to the WHO. Physical activity can support mental health by counterbalancing the slowness of depression and causing beneficial molecular changes. There is no “best” physical activity, except what the individual finds satisfying and doable....
MENTAL HEALTH
WQAD

YOUR HEALTH: A totally new 'total heart'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 3,500 people in the United States are in desperate need of a heart transplant. Some patients with end-stage heart failure are eligible for an L-VAD, a pump that moves blood into the left chamber of the heart. But there have been very few options for people who have both sides of the heart failing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Psych Centra

Exploring the Meaning of (Your) Life with Existential Therapy

Not all forms of therapy focus solely on the past. In existential therapy, a therapist can help you examine the bigger picture of your existence and values. Imagine waking up, washing your face, looking into the mirror, and thinking, “Is this it?”. Perhaps you feel this way because you’ve...
MENTAL HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

Living in Chaos: A Mental Health Perspective

This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals, including licensed psychiatrists and psychologists as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue, whether on your behalf or that of a loved one or associate, that requires attention.
NBC4 Columbus

Eating subs for a special cause.

Sponsored content by Jersey Mikes Subs. Jersey Mikes Subs has dedicated the month of March to give back to the community. Franchise owner Tyler Washington explains their commitment every year to donating 100% of proceeds to the USA Games special Olympics.
RESTAURANTS
Psych Central

Causes of Sleepwalking: Could It Be a Mental Health Condition?

Researchers don’t know the fundamental cause of sleepwalking, but mental and physical stress may be triggers. A sleepwalking event usually occurs when you are in a stage of deep sleep called non-rapid eye movement (NREM). If someone tried to wake you, you probably wouldn’t respond or even remember it happening in the morning.
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

New information technology systems.

Sponsored content by Licking Memorial Health Systems. From the lack of employees to the lack of supplies and technology, the pandemic has taken a toll on all health care system. While dealing with the pandemic, Licking Memorial Health Systems have implemented a new system that primary is focused on eliminating the silos of information that may be hidden from a provider, nurse, doctor or the patient themselves.
LICKING COUNTY, OH

